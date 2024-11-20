What a season.

The Columbus Crew SC played beautiful soccer and got to two finals, winning one (Leagues Cup) and losing one (Concacaf Champions Cup). Despite playing about a billion games they pushed an historic Inter Miami CF team in the Supporters’ Shield race longer than they should have given the fixture congestion.

And then came a shocking playoff loss in round one to the NY Red Bulls .

It sets up one big question for the winter: Did this era of the Columbus Crew end with that loss to RBNY? Our very own Ben Wright tried to answer that in the immediate aftermath of their elimination.

For me, this era of the Crew continues as long as Wilfried Nancy is head coach and the core starts with Cucho Hernandez and Darlington Nagbe. Will a big offer come for Cucho? Will Nancy get an offer from Europe he can’t turn down?

A big, big offseason for CSO Issa Tall.

State of the Roster

Head coach: Wilfried Nancy

Chief Soccer Officer: Issa Tall

The Good

Let’s start with the micro: There are so many good players.

Cucho Hernandez is among the very, very best in the league. He had 19 goals and 14 assists in 2,118 regular season minutes (!), 4G/3A in 427 Leagues Cup minutes and another two goals in 486 CCC minutes.

He fits (and defines) the playing style in all ways. Quality, energy, mentality and intelligence.

Diego Rossi is an overqualified second banana (12G/11A in 2,631 minutes) and Christian Ramirez (8G/6A in 1,440 minutes) completes a perfect attacking trio. These three players are a nightmare to defend and have phenomenal chemistry.

Darlington Nagbe continues to be elite, even if his minutes need to be managed a little bit like any player of his experience and age. Sean Zawadzki stepped up after Aidan Morris was transferred to Middlesbrough in the summer and Max Arfsten at left wing-back when Yaw Yeboah lost Nancy’s trust.

Oh, we still haven’t gotten to MLS Defender of the Year Steven Moreira or USMNT goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

The macro: Nancy helps improve all players in his squad. From stars (Cucho) to SuperDraft picks (Schulte, Arfsten) and everyone in between. It’s a cheat code in a salary-capped league.

The Bad

Well, it is a salary-capped league. How do you keep all of these players happy in playing time and financially? How many Jenga pieces can be pulled out before it crumbles?

In global soccer, it is increasingly hard to keep together a core. Modern soccer has accelerated player movement, for players succeeding (it’s time to take the next step!) and struggling (it’s time to leave before stagnating). This Crew run has been around 18-24 months. And we're already asking if it’s going into a new era.

A few worries on the roster would be central defense if Rudy Camacho loses a step, though Yevhen Cheberko was much better this season than last. Ditto for central midfield depth, particularly with the need to rotate Nagbe and while Zawadzki has done very well in replacing Morris, Morris’ engine and ability to cover ground was elite. They slipped a little there.

Flexibility

If the Crew so choose, they can add another Designated Player. They can add at least two U-22 initiative signings, if not three, depending on which roster path they choose and if Marino Hinestroza returns.

The club will move on from Yaw Yeboah and Alexandru Matan this winter, among other changes. Yeboah gives them a TAM slot and Matan opens a U-22 initiative slot.

Columbus will assuredly pick up contract options on Ramirez, Schulte and Russell-Rowe, but the clock is ticking to get new deals done for those three players to secure them for the long-term.

Andres Herrera is on loan until the summer and has a purchase option from River Plate. That is one to watch as well.

Offseason Priorities

The biggest priorities revolve around new contracts. Extending Cucho should be the absolute top priority.

CF Monterrey are interested in the Colombian star, but a new contract could put an end to that. If no big offer from Europe comes in, Cucho could be here for the long-term. I’d be calling his agent every single day.

As mentioned above, new deals for Ramirez, Schulte and Russell-Rowe are important as well.

Another worry is the expansion draft. San Diego will select five players from other MLS clubs. MLS clubs can protect 12 players (with homegrowns automatically protected). How in the world do you pick 12 players to protect from this Crew roster? It seems very, very likely someone will be selected from this group.