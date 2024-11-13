Columbus Crew SC defender has been named the 2024 MLS Defender of the Year, the league announced on Wednesday.

Moreira is the third defender in Crew history to receive the award, joining Robin Fraser (2004) and Chad Marshall (2008 and 2009).

The 30-year-old became an MLS All-Star for the first time in his career, and was one of five Columbus players to participate in the event held in their home stadium, Lower.com Field.

In the 23 games Moreira started this season, the Crew allowed just 29 goals (1.26 goals per game), and the fourth-fewest goals overall over the campaign (40). He appeared in six of Columbus' 10 clean sheets on the year.

The Cape Verde international was also impactful with the ball at his feet, ranking sixth among MLS defenders in short passes completed (407), while contributing two goals and four assists in 2024.

Moreira was an integral to the Crew's Leagues Cup championship run, as well as their journey to the Concacaf Champions Cup final, playing every minute in each tournament.

Moreira beat out Inter Miami CF 's Jordi Alba and Seattle Sounders ' Jackson Ragen to win the award.

2024 MLS Defender of the Year Finalists Player Appearances Goals Allowed Goal Contributions Vote % Steven Moreira (CLB) 27 40 6 18.57% Jordi Alba (MIA) 28 49 18 15.50% Jackson Ragen (SEA) 33 35 4 8.85%

The Defender of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players.