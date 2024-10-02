Inter Miami travel to Ohio on Wednesday, taking on the Columbus Crew SC in a must-watch match between arguably the two best sides in MLS .

Miami (1st place, 65 points) need three points to have any chance to break the single-season points record, while Columbus (3rd place, 57 points) need to earn three points and deny points to Miami if they're to maintain an outside chance at snatching the Supporters' Shield for themselves.

For Supporters' Shield-leading Miami, Lionel Messi has returned from his lengthy injury absence to play in their last four matches. He's started three of the last four, in which he's notched three goals and two assists.

The Herons were also bolstered by the return of Diego Gómez and Matías Rojas who returned from injury, as well as Sergio Busquets returning to the squad after missing a pair of matches for personal reasons.

Columbus are in third place in the Shield race (second in the Eastern Conference) and have managed to compete in multiple competitions while avoiding both injuries and the dips in league form that have traditionally accompanied a deep run in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

They've generally stayed healthy this season, with their front-line of Cucho Hernández, Diego Rossi and Christian Ramirez among the most dangerous in MLS, combining for 35 goals and 30 assists so far this season.

With Miami chasing history and Columbus chasing silverware, this is one of the marquee matchups of the 2024 regular season and could prove to be full of fireworks.

Columbus Crew Lineup vs Inter Miami

The Crew are one of the most balanced sides in MLS

While their attack rightly earns plenty of plaudits (their 58 goals scored are the second-most in MLS), their defense seems to be overlooked. They lead the league with just 31 goals allowed in 30 matches played, a remarkable achievement given how expansive and fearless Wilfried Nancy's side is.

Typically set up in a back three, Nancy pushes his outside center backs forward, with Steven Moreira in particular bombing forward from his position on the right to get involved in the attack.

34-year-old former US international Darlington Nagbe is the metronome in midfield, controlling the tempo and flow of the game for Columbus. He's played nearly 2,500 minutes already in league play alone, and has looked perhaps a step off in their last couple outings. Keeping him in peak form is crucial for the Crew.

Of course, the headlines going into the match will be about the Columbus attack. While the aforementioned trio of Cucho, Rossi and Ramirez are the big names, they're supplemented by exciting young attackers like Jacen Russel-Rowe and AZ Jackson, while attacking midfielder Dylan Chambost was brought in during the summer transfer window. Miami are rightly thought of as one of the deepest teams in MLS history, but the Crew are quietly right behind them.

Columbus Crew Starting XI (3-4-2-1 left to right): Patrick Schulte (goalkeeper) – Malte Amundsen, Rudy Camacho, Steven Moreira – Max Arfsten, Darlington Nagbe, Alexandru Mățan, Mo Farsi – Diego Rossi, Cucho Hernández, Christian Ramirez

Patrick Schulte (goalkeeper) – Malte Amundsen, Rudy Camacho, Steven Moreira – Max Arfsten, Darlington Nagbe, Alexandru Mățan, Mo Farsi – Diego Rossi, Cucho Hernández, Christian Ramirez Columbus Crew subs (9): Nicholas Hagen (goalkeeper), Evgen Cheberko, DeJuan Jones, Marcelo Herrera, Yaw Yeboah, Derrick Jones, AZ Jackson, Dylan Chambost, Jacen Russel-Rowe

Nicholas Hagen (goalkeeper), Evgen Cheberko, DeJuan Jones, Marcelo Herrera, Yaw Yeboah, Derrick Jones, AZ Jackson, Dylan Chambost, Jacen Russel-Rowe I njured (4): Out - Evan Bush (arm), Sean Zawadzki (torso)

Out - Evan Bush (arm), Sean Zawadzki (torso) Suspended: none

Inter Miami Lineup vs Columbus Crew

Now back to health, Miami are looking to find attacking form before playoffs begin

Diego Gómez gave the Herons a boost with a return to the starting lineup last weekend after missing their September 21 match with a hamstring issue.

The 21-year-old started on the left of Miami's front three, alongside Suárez and Messi and was heavily involved in his 89-minute-shift.

Similarly, Rojas played 30 minutes off the bench after missing nearly a month with an ankle sprain, and the Paraguayan international created three chances in an encouraging cameo.

While Miami still have a slew of injuries, including season-ending ACL injuries to Facundo Farías and Nicolás Freire, they're healthier than they have been for most of the season. With their playoff spot firmly secured, they're hoping that they can get into a rhythm over the final weeks of the season to secure the single-season points record and set a strong foundation for a deep playoff run.

One of the biggest questions heading into the match is Messi's form. It's perhaps an odd concern to have over a player who has been historically productive when healthy, logging a staggering 15 goals and 15 assists in just over 1,300 minutes.

However, by his lofty standards, he's been fairly quiet in his last two outings, scoring one goal and taking 11 shots in matches against New York City FC and Charlotte FC . Miami assistant coach Javier Morales dismissed any concerns about his fitness, saying simply that tiredness held him back against Charlotte, a match in which he scored Miami's lone goal and put five shots on target.

Inter Miami Starting XI (4-3-3, left to right): Drake Callendar (goalkeeper) – Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Sergio Busquets, Marcelo Weigandt – Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright, Julian Gressel – Diego Gómez, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi

Drake Callendar (goalkeeper) – Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Sergio Busquets, Marcelo Weigandt – Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright, Julian Gressel – Diego Gómez, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi Inter Miami subs (9): Óscar Ustari (goalkeeper), Franco Negri, Serhiy Kryvstov, Ian Fray, Benjamin Cremaschi, David Ruíz, Matías Rojas, Leo Campana, Robert Taylor

Óscar Ustari (goalkeeper), Franco Negri, Serhiy Kryvstov, Ian Fray, Benjamin Cremaschi, David Ruíz, Matías Rojas, Leo Campana, Robert Taylor Injured (4): Out - CJ dos Santos (hand), Leo Afonso (groin), Facundo Farías (knee – season-ending), Nicolás Freire (knee – season-ending), Hector David Martinez (groin)

Out - CJ dos Santos (hand), Leo Afonso (groin), Facundo Farías (knee – season-ending), Nicolás Freire (knee – season-ending), Hector David Martinez (groin) Suspended: Tómas Avilés (yellow card accumulation)