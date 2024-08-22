It will be the Columbus Crew vs. LAFC for another piece of silverware when they meet again in the 2024 Leagues Cup final on Sunday, August 25. This latest title showdown comes a little over eight months since the Crew downed LAFC in MLS Cup 2023.

Columbus and LAFC are the last two teams standing after the month-long Leagues Cup tournament. The competition featured 47 clubs from MLS and Liga MX doing battle across 77 matches to determine the best team from the two biggest leagues in North America.

Both the Crew and LAFC benefited from a healthy number of home games during this year's edition of Leagues Cup. As defending MLS champions, Columbus not only received a bye from the group stage, but they also gained the right to play all their knockout matches on their home turf at Lower.com Field. LAFC were involved in the tournament from the start and played five of their six Leagues Cup matches in their friendly confines of BMO Stadium.

Road to Leagues Cup Final 2024 Columbus Stage LAFC BYE Group LAFC 3-0 Tijuana BYE Group LAFC 2-2 Vancouver (Vancouver win 4-2 on PKs) Columbus 4-0 Sporting KC Round of 32 LAFC 2-0 Austin FC Columbus 3-2 Inter Miami Round of 16 LAFC 4-1 San Jose Columbus 1-1 NYCFC (Crew win 4-3 on PKs) Quarterfinal Seattle 0-3 LAFC Columbus 3-1 Philadelphia Semifinal LAFC 4-0 Colorado

LAFC and Columbus are currently the 4th- and 6th-best teams in MLS in 2024 as of the Leagues Cup break, and two of the highest-scoring teams in the league. With 10 regular season matches remaining for LAFC and 11 for Columbus, these powers also project to factor in the race for the Supporters' Shield title, which is awarded to the team with the best regular season record.

Based on how they've been playing, there's a decent chance that they could see each other yet again at the end of the 2024 playoffs for another MLS Cup trophy on December 7.

When is Leagues Cup Final 2024?

Columbus supporters will see their team play in another final

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Columbus Crew continue to show that their 2023 MLS Cup triumph was no fluke (photo above).

In 2024, they have already reached the CONCACAF Champions Cup final, where a stomach bug meant they were far from their best in a crushing 3-0 road loss to Pachuca on June 1.

Next, they get another chance to raise an international trophy on Sunday, August 25, in front of their home fans.

Final: Columbus Crew vs. LAFC

Columbus Crew vs. LAFC Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. EDT

7:15 p.m. EDT Stadium: Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio) TV (English-language): None

None TV (Spanish-language): Univision

Univision Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

If there is a draw after regulation, the teams will go straight to a penalty-kick shootout to determine the winner. There will be no extra time period.

The winner of the 2024 final will be the second champion in the brief history of Leagues Cup. Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to the title in the 2023 inaugural edition. It was also an MLS vs. MLS matchup in 2023 with Inter Miami needing a penalty shootout to get past Nashville SC following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Why there is a Leagues Cup Third-Place Match

A berth to next season's CONCACAF Champions Cup is on the line

Since Leagues Cup awards the top three finishers of the tournament with a berth in next season's CONCACAF Champions Cup, a third-place finisher needs to be decided.

The semifinal losers — the Philadelphia Union and the Colorado Rapids — will face off for that final Champions Cup berth, since the two finalists (LAFC and Columbus) claimed the other two tickets to the 2025 Champions Cup.

The Union will host the third-place match given they had a better record than the Rapids during the 2023 regular season, per tournament regulations.

Clinching third-place would be a nice boost for the Rapids, who are enjoying a resurgence under new manager Chris Armas. The club has only played in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on three occasions (2011, 2018, 2022), never making it past the Round of 16.

Philadelphia would also welcome qualifying for another CONCACAF Champions Cup after reaching the semifinals of the continental competition in two of the last four editions (2021 and 2023). The Union won the 2023 Leagues Cup third-place match at home to Mexican side Monterrey, qualifying for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup, where they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Match: Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids

Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT

4:30 p.m. EDT Stadium: Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.)

Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.) TV (English-language): None

None TV (Spanish-language): None

None Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Similar to the Leagues Cup final, there will be no extra time if the teams are tied after regulation in the Leagues Cup third-place match.

Columbus Crew vs LAFC history

After early LAFC dominance in all-time series, this is a new Crew

Since LAFC began play as an expansion team in 2018, these two teams have met on five previous occasions. It was all LAFC to start, with three straight shutout victories over Columbus, including two in Ohio. But the tide changed at MLS Cup 2023.

Columbus beat LAFC in the 2023 final with goals from Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah, and then followed that up with a statement victory in LA during the 2024 regular season. The Crew handed LAFC their most lopsided home loss, 5-1, in a match played a little over a month ago (highlights below).