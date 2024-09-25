The Columbus Crew SC will look to continue their magical run of success in recent months with another chance at silverware when they host vaunted Mexican side Club America in the 2024 Campeones Cup final on Wednesday in Ohio. The annual match pits the reigning champion of MLS against their counterparts from Liga MX.

The Crew, under manager Wilfried Nancy, have gone from strength to strength since winning MLS Cup 2023 against LAFC last December. They reached the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup final, losing to Pachuca in a single-elimination match played in Mexico, and they won the 2024 Leagues Cup trophy, once again against LAFC.

Columbus will also be a favorite to repeat as MLS champion in the upcoming playoffs, and if they can close out the regular season strong, there's a chance they could nip Inter Miami for the 2024 Supporters' Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record. They sit eight points behind Miami with five games to go, a game in hand, and a head-to-head showdown set for October 2.

It's been a different story for Club America since winning a second consecutive Liga MX title in May 2024 and then beating Tigres UANL for the Campéon de Campéones title in June to qualify for the Campeones Cup. They currently sit in mid-table in Mexico's Liga MX with a 4W-4L-1D record, having had to deal with multiple key injuries, other player fitness issues and transfer dealings. But holding the ship steady during this turbulent time has been their tactical mastermind — Brazilian manager André Jardine.

Wednesday's match should prove to be a compelling spectacle between two teams that each play an attractive brand of soccer, though the Crew are without doubt the more in-form side. Club America may have revenge on their miles after suffering a heavy 4-1 loss to Columbus in the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament, which matched its heaviest defeat in official competition since the start of 2023 (highlights below).

Columbus Lineup vs America

Columbus manager Wilfried Nancy has made it clear that all his players are healthy and available to play. As of the last MLS matchday on the weekend, reserve goalkeeper Evan Bush was the only player ruled out as he continues to recover from a fractured arm suffered on April 13.

During the recent busy part of the calendar, Nancy has not hesitated to rotate his starting lineup from match to match, and the team hasn't missed a beat, earning results with two wins and a draw in their last three league matches.

Patrick Schulte seems to be reinstalled as the starter in goal, with the likes of Rudy Camacho, Yaw Yeboah and Cucho Hernandez all candidates to also regain a spot in the starting XI after getting assigned bench duty in the last match. Aziel Jackson's positive performance in the 4-3 win over Orlando potentially lifted him to be a potential starter against América, or at least one of the first options as a sub.

Columbus Lineup Projection (3-4-3, left to right): Patrick Schulte (GK) — Yevhen Cheberko, Rudy Camacho, Steven Moreira — Max Arfsten, Darlington Nagbe, Sean Zawadzki, Mohamed Farsi— Yaw Yeboah, Cucho Hernandez, Diego Rossi

Columbus Subs Projection (10 from the following): Nicholas Hagen (GK), DeJuan Jones, Marcelo Herrera, Malte Amundsen, Derrick Jones, Taha Habroune, Dylan Chambost, Alex Matan, Aziel Jackson, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Christian Ramirez

Injured (1): Evan Bush (arm)

Suspended: None

America Lineup vs Columbus

This season, Club America manager André Jardine has used different formations based on player availability and the opposition, and it will be interesting if he opts for a different look to the 4-2-3-1 formation he has typically employed, including in the 4-1 thumping suffered at the hands of Columbus in last year's Leagues Cup group stage. There are 10 healthy players who are still around from the Club America squad that played that match.

The speculation in the Mexican press is that Chilean attacker Victor Davila could get his first start since joining on a transfer from CSKA Moscow. That might come alongside center forward Henry Martin, or in his place. Rodrigo Aguirre is another forward option available off the bench for what is still a deep team, despite the absences.

It's notable that Club America are missing several key starters due to injury, including three defenders and midfielder Erick "Chiquito" Sánchez who is out due to appendicitis surgery. U.S. national team winger Alex Zendejas could get the start in lieu of Dutchman Javairô Dilrosun on the right wing, and "Chicote" Calderon is an option at left back to give a breather to Cristián Borja.

Club America Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Luis Malagon (GK) — Cristián Borja, Ramón Juárez, Néstor Araujo, Kévin Álvarez — Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos — Brian Rodríguez, Diego Valdes, Javairô Dilrosun — Henry Martin

Club America Subs Projection (10 from the following): Rodolfo Cota (GK), Miguel Vazquez, Dagoberto Espinoza, Cristian "Chicote" Calderon, Alan Cervantes, Iván Rodriguez, Richard Sánchez, Miguel Ramirez, Víctor Dávila, Alex Zendejas, Rodrigo Aguirre, Illian Hernández

Injured: Igor Lichnovsky (knee), Sebastián Cáceres (left hamstring), Israel Reyes (right hamstring), Erick Sánchez (appendicitis)

Where to Watch Columbus vs America

The Crew will be going for their second Campeones Cup triumph on home soil

Columbus are on the hunt for a second Campeones Cup title after they defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 back on Sept. 29, 2021, also at Lower.com Field.

The Crew have compiled an 8W-2L-4D mark at home in the MLS regular season, and they also won 4 out of 5 Leagues Cup matches, with the lone exception being a quarterfinal draw against NYCFC, after which they advanced on penalties. They also went undefeated at home in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Match: Columbus Crew vs Club America (Campeones Cup Final)

Columbus Crew vs Club America (Campeones Cup Final) Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

7:30 p.m. EDT Stadium: Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio) TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (globally)

The match will be available to stream anywhere around the world on the MLS Season Pass package via Apple TV. Viewers in the USA can also tune into the match in Spanish on TUDN.