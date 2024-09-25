The Columbus Crew SC and Club América will go head-to-head in a clash of North American heavyweights when the 2024 Campeones Cup showdown takes place at Lower.com Field in Ohio on Wednesday night. Columbus are the defending MLS champions and América are the two-time reigning Liga MX champions.

The Campeones Cup pits the champions of North America's two biggest leagues against each other at the home of the MLS team. The match has been staged since 2018 and the Crew have already won this trophy once before against Cruz Azul in 2021, also on their home field.

The Crew are the team that is in better form entering Wednesday's match, winning four of their last six games in MLS after winning the 2024 Leagues Cup tournament, which featured every club in MLS and Liga MX participating in a World Cup-style tournament.

América, who are hovering in midtable in Liga MX with a 4W-4L-1D record and nine points out of first place, were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage of that Leagues Cup competition by the Colorado Rapids on penalties.

That sets the stage for the handicapping of the match below, with the Columbus squad coming in with a clear bill of health, while Club América will be missing four key starters to injury.

Related Columbus vs America Lineups and Starting 11s for Campeones Cup 2024 The Crew are seeking to continue their impressive run of trophies with another Campeones Cup title when they welcome two-time Mexican champs America.

Columbus vs America Odds

The betting market forecasts a match with goals on both ends

The Columbus Crew are plus-money favorites on their home turf in a game where goals are expected: Both Teams To Score is at -190 and the Over 2.5 Total Goals is at -150.

Columbus to win in 90 minutes: +125

+125 Draw in 90 minutes: +255

+255 Club America to win in 90 minutes: +200

+200 Over/Under 2.5 Total Goals in 90 minutes: -150 / +110

-150 / +110 Both Teams To Score (Yes / No): -190 / +140

-190 / +140 Spread (Asian Handicap): Columbus -0.25 (America +0.25)

Columbus -0.25 (America +0.25) Goal Line: 2.75 goals

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

It's worth pointing out that when these two teams met last year on the same field in Leagues Cup, the Columbus Crew wiped the floor with Club America by a 4-1 scoreline, and that came after Club America scored first (highlights below). Columbus responded with four unanswered strikes.

That's just the kind of team that the Crew are at home, especially at this specific juncture of the season.

Columbus vs America Prediction

Speculative, cagey soccer is just not in the Crew's DNA

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Wilfried Nancy's Crew are always on the front foot — whatever the scoreline — and they have the difference-makers in attack who can solve the toughest defenses.

For that reason, it's hard to envision anything but goals in this game, especially coming from the home team against a Club America with a decimated defensive unit.

The Crew showed up to play on both occasions that they had a trophy waiting to be hoisted on the sideline at home — both instances came against LAFC at MLS Cup 2023 and the Leagues Cup final in August 202. With the chance to do it again, Columbus will deliver once again, this time against a Club America side that has yet to find its best form this season.

Prediction: Columbus 3-1 Club America

Columbus vs America Best Bets

Three betting ideas based on the Crew finding the net

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Columbus Crew to win outright in 90 minutes: +125

As will be seen in the ideas offered below, the expectation is that the Crew can score, and potentially often. Those who subscribe to that thinking will probably find the +125 odds on the Crew to win the match outright (after 90 minutes) to be compelling.

Columbus Crew Over 1.5 Team Goals: -105

The -105 odds imply a 51 percent chance that the Crew will score two or more goals. That's about in line with their hit rate during the MLS regular season (15 of 29 games). But it has happened slightly more regularly at home (8 out of 14 in the regular season), and especially in the Leagues Cup (4 out of 5 matches in 2024, and all played at home). It's also worth noting that the Crew's non-penalty expected goals (npxG) per 90 minutes is the fifth best among the 29 MLS teams at 1.56 (home and road games combined).

Credit: Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

América coach André Jardine (photo above) is an astute tactician and if there's anyone who can slow down the Crew, he can figure out how. In fact, despite sitting in mid-table, Club América have the fewest expected goals (xG) conceded by any club, and they have only allowed more than 1 xG to an opponent in 3 of the 9 matches. They only gave up more than a goal in two of those nine matches.

But Jardine and América don't have to contend with a team like the Crew in Liga MX. Columbus are relentless, especially at home and especially in a final. Against a Club América team missing some of their better defenders, the Crew and their style of play should be able to find a way to present problems throughout.

Columbus Crew to score in 1st Half: -125

Columbus have managed to score in the first half in 15 of 22 home matches during the 2024 season, or 68 percent of the time. The -125 odds suggest there's a 56 percent chance that it happens.

Club América are likely going to have to weather an early storm before settling into this match, and the Crew should get decent looks to start the match.