Highlights England and France dominate the combined XI of the best players set to play at Euro 2024, as both teams are among the favourites for the tournament.

Three France players, including Arsenal's William Saliba, feature in the defence and the goalkeeping positions.

England's Jude Bellingham partners Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in midfield, with both players likely to be crucial to their respective nations' success at the tournament.

While club football takes a hiatus over the summer, all eyes will be on which European nation can reign victorious at Euro 2024. France and England enter the showpiece tournament as the favourites, while the likes of Germany, Spain, and Italy – the reigning champions – can never be discounted.

The fabled trophy is up for grabs, however, with underdogs Belgium and Denmark also heading to Germany with an outsider’s chance of winning. The truth is, however, that every competing nation has one standout star they will be relying on to come up with the goods in a bid to secure European Championship glory.

But who, from the array of talent we are set to watch battle it out this summer, is a grade above the rest? GIVEMESPORT have mustered an XI of the brightest players of Europe’s top nations, with the likes of Declan Rice and the Portuguese duo Rafael Leao and Ruben Dias having to miss out.

The Best Combined XI Playing at Euro 2024 Position Player Club Nation International Appearances Goalkeeper Mike Maignan AC Milan France 13 Right Back Kyle Walker Manchester City England 82 Centre Back Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands 64 Centre Back William Saliba Arsenal France 12 Left Back Theo Hernandez AC Milan France 24 Centre Midfield Rodri Manchester City Spain 48 Centre Midfield Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England 28 Centre Midfield Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium 99 Right Wing Bukayo Saka Arsenal England 32 Striker Harry Kane Bayern Munich England 89 Left Wing Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain France 76

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

France

Taking over from Hugo Lloris in the France net was seen as an onerous task thanks to the former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper's exploits for his country – but AC Milan’s Mike Maignan has taken to life at international level like a duck to water.

Not only is the 28-year-old an assured shot stopper, but his imposing figure between the posts makes him the best goalkeeper at this summer’s tournament. Maignan has kept seven clean sheets and conceded seven goals in his 13-game France career thus far, but he’ll be looking to be the difference-maker in Germany and impress manager Didier Deschamps.

Mike Maignan - France Statistics Appearances 13 Date of Debut 07/10/2020 Goals Conceded 7 Clean Sheets 7

Right Back: Kyle Walker

England

Speed, agility and defending acumen are why Kyle Walker is regarded as superior to others. The Manchester City defender, should he make the England squad, will be one of their most experienced players, boasting 81 international caps on his CV, typically an aspect of his game that gets overlooked.

Despite being 33 years old, Walker remains one of the Premier League’s best right backs and there’s even an argument to suggest that the former Spurs ace is the best the English top tier has ever seen. Personal talent aside, the defender is a serial winner, having won five Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola, and that is a crucial asset in tournament football.

Kyle Walker - England Statistics Appearances 82 Date of Debut 12/11/2011 Goals 1 Assists 10

Centre Back: Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands

Many were under the impression that Virgil van Dijk’s best version of himself was a thing of the past after a forgettable season with Liverpool in 2022/23. But, this season, he has proven that it was merely a wobble and, thanks to the Dutchman’s string of imperious performances, the Reds are back in the title picture.

Internationally, Van Dijk has been equally important, winning the majority of his aerial duels and maintaining his composure when facing opposition. The Netherlands have always had fantastic centre-backs – a duo of Ronald Koeman and Jaap Stam spring to mind – but the 32-year-old is now carrying the torch, and he’ll be front and centre of any success they experience at Euro 2024.

Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands Statistics Appearances 64 Date of Debut 10/10/2015 Goals 7 Assists 0

Centre Back: William Saliba

France

While - at the moment, at least - William Saliba may lack experience with the France squad, his status among the world’s centre-backs cannot be put into disrepute. After a plethora of years out on loan, the 22-year-old returned to north London determined and ready to make a difference.

And indeed he did. Saliba quickly emerged as one of the world’s best defenders and, alongside the Brazilian Gabriel, Arsenal now boast one of the most formidable partnerships in the English top flight – but now it’s time for the former Saint-Etienne prospect to assert himself with France. With speed to burn and the technical ability to dictate play from deep, the world is his oyster.

William Saliba - France Statistics Appearances 12 Date of Debut 25/03/2022 Goals 0 Assists 0

Left Back: Theo Hernandez

France

The likes of Alejandro Grimaldo and Andrew Robertson may feel hard done by here, but the tenacious talent of France’s Theo Hernandez cannot be ignored. He may have only 23 caps for France, which is measly in comparison to others, but he’s a truly irreplaceable figure in Les Bleus’ back line – and that will be proven this summer.

Premier League aficionados may be blissfully unaware of how brilliant Hernandez is on the left hand of the defence, but with a myriad of silverware (one Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup, a Serie A title and more) to show for, there’s no disputing the Marseille-born ace’s ability.

Theo Hernandez - France Statistics Appearances 24 Date of Debut 07/09/2021 Goals 2 Assists 7

Central Midfielder: Rodri

Spain

There aren’t many aspects of the beautiful game that Rodri cannot turn his hand to. The Spaniard, 27, is adept at breaking up play, progressing afield with the ball and, most notably, can take the game by the scruff of the neck, making him Manchester City’s most important player.

This versatility is equally valuable for La Roja, too, with his presence in the middle of the park being something his compatriots can rely upon. As Manchester City’s midfield general, Rodri has been instrumental to their success since joining back in 2019, and he will be eager to emulate that on the international stage this summer.

Rodri - Spain Statistics Appearances 48 Date of Debut 23/03/2018 Goals 1 Assists 2

Centre Midfield: Jude Bellingham

England

England’s posterboy, Jude Bellingham, will undoubtedly be one of the first names on Southgate’s team sheet in Germany – and if the Three Lions are to progress far at Euro 2024, the Birmingham City graduate – widely considered one of the best footballers in world football – will be at the epicentre of anything they manage to muster.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In February 2024, Jude Bellingham equalled David Beckham's Real Madrid goalscoring tally of 20 goals. He managed it in 126 fewer games.

Despite his lanky frame, the 20-year-old uses his long extremities to his advantage, able to effortlessly glide past the opposition, reminiscent of a young and hungry Zinedine Zidane. His goal return for Real Madrid this campaign has also shown that he is a capable finisher, a trait that could prove crucial for Southgate’s side when the pressure mounts.

Jude Bellingham - England Statistics Appearances 28 Date of Debut 12/11/2020 Goals 2 Assists 5

Centre Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne completes a sumptuous midfield three. The Belgian maestro will enter the summer tournament perhaps on the back of another success-filled season at club level – but, regardless, succeeding at Euro 2024 and making the most of his nation’s abundant talent pool will be at the top of his agenda.

As Manchester City’s creator-in-chief, many watch the attacking midfielder in awe. His ability to craft opportunities out of seemingly nothing and deliver pinpoint crosses into the box is second to none. Any suggestions that he is the best midfielder – and one of the best players – of the Premier League era carries weight and cannot be laughed at.

Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium Statistics Appearances 99 Date of Debut 11/08/2010 Goals 26 Assists 49

Right Wing: Bukayo Saka

England

A standout performer at club level for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka aims to emulate his performances for England this summer. In 32 caps for his country, the Englishman has scored 11 goals and registered eight assists and his goalscoring record – married with his ability to take players on – could prove crucial for the Three Lions.

The Hale End graduate’s rise to stardom is the stuff of legend, and he seems destined to become a club icon, but whether he can also achieve legendary status as one of England’s greatest players remains unknown. Guiding Southgate’s men to glory could earn him cult hero status, however, and the fact that he can often be found wreaking havoc on the right flank could help his case.

Bukayo Saka - England Statistics Appearances 32 Date of Debut 08/10/2020 Goals 11 Assists 8

Striker: Harry Kane

England

A goalscorer of the highest calibre, Harry Kane’s ability to finish from all sorts of angles transcends into international football, too. Now at Bayern Munich, the centre-forward has struck 62 times and has recorded an extra 19 assists in his 89-game England career – a tally only poised to increase over the coming years.

England’s aspirations of winning silverware rest heavily on the shoulders of the London-born talisman as he can turn a game’s fortunes on its head at a moment’s notice. Kane’s dynamism makes him the perfect player to play alongside, too, with him able to drop deep, pass and link up with teammates on the flank.

Harry Kane - England Statistics Appearances 89 Date of Debut 27/03/2015 Goals 62 Assists 19

Left Wing: Kylian Mbappe

France

Already a 76-cap senior international, Kylian Mbappe is an ungodly talent: able to unlock defences with his footballing intelligence, blistering speed and precise finishing. With Real Madrid circling around his signature, what Paris-born Mbappe could go on to achieve is daunting. Predicted to become a future Ballon d'Or winner, the former Monaco man continues to go from strength to strength.

Natural potency defines the Paris Saint-Germain gem – and that’s showcased by his 76 goal involvements (46 goals and 30 assists) in his international career. Still just 25 years of age, Mbappe possesses all the attributes to become his nation’s greatest ever player, with the likes of Zidane, Thierry Henry and Michel Platini currently in that capacity.

Kylian Mbappe - France Statistics Appearances 76 Date of Debut 25/03/2017 Goals 46 Assists 30