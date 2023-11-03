Highlights The Chelsea vs Tottenham match is expected to be a thrilling encounter with fireworks, goals, and excitement, given the history of intense and entertaining fixtures between the two teams.

Ange Postecoglou will experience his first derby, while Mauricio Pochettino will aim to prove himself against his former club. Both managers are determined to secure the three points and achieve their respective objectives.

The article also presents a combined all-time Premier League XI featuring players from Chelsea and Tottenham, including iconic figures such as Petr Cech, John Terry, Ashley Cole, Luka Modric, Frank Lampard, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Didier Drogba, and Eden Hazard.

Two heavyweights of the Premier League, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, come face to face on Monday with both on varying levels of form. That said, the all-London has given us some wonderful fixtures over the years and 2023-24’s first edition promises to bring much of the same: fireworks, goals and excitement.

Ange Postecoglou will be getting his first taste of the derby, while Mauricio Pochettino will no doubt be relishing the opportunity to one-up his former club. The two managers will be hoping for nothing less than three points with Postecoglou looking to retain his top at the spot of the pile, while a win for Pochettino would silence any doubters – for now, at least.

Some of the league’s all-timers have strutted their stuff in meetings between the English duo across the years and usually, entertaining results come spilling out. Take the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ for example – a game from a football standpoint that was hugely enticing, overshadowed by the hard-fought rivalry full of warm-blooded tackles, a litany of yellow cards, and absolute carnage from start to finish.

With the thrills and spills of Monday’s encounter to look forward to, GIVEMESPORT have mustered a combined all-time Premier League XI between the two clubs for you to feast your eyes on. As always: some were simple picks, while some took much more deliberation. But alas, we got there. Want to know who makes the cut? Then what are you waiting for? Find out below.

Goalkeeper – Petr Cech

Arguably the greatest goalkeeper to ever grace the Premier League, Petr Cech was the easiest pick of the bunch. In between the sticks for Chelsea’s record-breaking campaign for conceding a mere 15 goals, his 11-year career for the Blues – where he pulled off countless nail-biting saves – is undeniably up there with the very best and as such, he was a pivotal reason for their success the side of the turn of the millennium.

Likened to a brick wall for his sizeable frame and ability as a solid shot-stopper, the 124-cap Czech Republic international rarely put a glove wrong across his illustrious time on the pitch.

Right-back – Kyle Walker

Pipping the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Brainslav Ivanovic to the right-back berth is Kyle Walker. The Sheffield-born ace totted up 227 appearances in Tottenham colours before upping and leaving in search of silverware – and what better place to go than Manchester City?

And while the majority of his glory years have been spent under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, it’s important to remember that it was Walker’s string of performances in north London that piqued interest from the Spanish mastermind in the first place. Also a seasoned 79-cap international for England, Walker can be considered a true footballing great of the modern era.

Centre-back – John Terry

John Terry epitomises the old age saying of ‘captain, leader, legend.’ Perhaps an overused term in football, the Englishman – who spent the majority of his career in west London – embodied everything that Chelsea stood for and his legacy as one of the – if not the – greatest defenders of all time will prevail the test of time.

Not only defensively astute but the Blues cult hero was a major threat when attacking set-pieces as he notched up 68 goals at club level while he bagged six goals for England, too. Although he doesn’t make it onto the list of the top 10 highest-scoring defenders in the history of the game, his tendency to pop up with an all-important goal was second to none.

Centre-back – Ledley King

Those darn injury problems! If Ledley King didn’t have knees made of glass, his legacy as a solid centre-back would’ve been enshrined in lore of the English top flight. Though it practically is anyway, he ended up with 323 appearances for Spurs with 20 of those against cross-London foes Chelsea.

Hailed by former boss Harry Redknapp as the most ‘remarkable’ player he had the pleasure of working with, the unfortunate story of the 21-cap England international really is one that those of a Spurs persuasion will look back on with sadness. The one-club man began his career in midfielder but quickly opted for a more defensive-minded role and subtlety performed out of skin when fit and available.

Left-back – Ashley Cole

Any controversy surrounding his transfer aside, Ashley Cole was a consistently excellent servant for Chelsea upon his 2006 arrival from north London outfit Arsenal. Able to defend to a high standard while marauding up the left to help spruce attacks, Cole really had the tools to simply do it all – and in a way, paved the way for current day full-backs to become so well-rounded in the Premier League.

Lauded as the world’s best left-back during the peak of his powers, the Chelsea and Arsenal mainstay (during his respective stints) slots right in at the left of the back line.

Central midfield – Luka Modric

Partial to the sporadic scorcher from midfield, Luka Modric added a drizzle of magic to a flailing Spurs engine room. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner – of which he became the sixth oldest winner of the coveted award – has gone on to forge a fantastic career in Spain and was a key figure in Croatia’s unforeseen run to the World Cup final five years ago.

Before his high-profile move to Real Madrid, murmurs of a move to Chelsea in 2011 were predictably put out by Daniel Levy. While in north London, the midfield maestro recorded 160 games and has 17 goals and 25 assists to show for his hard work.

Central midfield – Frank Lampard

A shoo-in to the majority of all-time combined Premier League XIs you’ll see, Frank Lampard’s knack of scoring from midfield cannot be overlooked. Not only that but Super Frank was an esteemed midfield capable of picking out a cross-field pass, while keeping it simple also came like second nature to the former England international.

A total of 211 goals were tallied up across his 648-game career in the fabled blue of Chelsea – a record that helps him stand tall and with his chest puffed out at the top of the all-time Premier League top goalscorer ranks for midfielders with an eye-catching 177. Hats off to you, Frank.

Frank Lampard - Chelsea statistics Games 648 Goals 211 Assists 145 Yellow Cards 65 Red Cards 4 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Right wing – Gareth Bale

One of the standout megastars in the history of Tottenham, Gareth Bale’s 2012-13 campaign showreel is a joy to behold. Originally signed as a fresh-faced left-back from Southampton, the now-retired wide man transformed into one of the best wingers of the 21st century, having registered 185 goals in his 553-game career, 71 of those coming for the Lilywhites.

As part of the greatest XI of the players that hung up their boots in 2023, the frightening Welshman will look back on his career with glee as he remembers the long list of defenders that were dominated by his sheer speed and physicality.

Striker – Harry Kane

Announcing himself to the world of football in a 5-3 win over Chelsea, it’s quite fitting that Harry Kane fills the first spot up top. Despite leaving the Premier League 47 goals off Alan Shearer’s record and without a major honour to his name, Kane has etched his name into the division’s mythology for being one of the best all-rounders to have shown out in England – particularly for a man in his position.

Thanks to his ever-growing knack to pull up trees and score like it was going out of fashion aside, England’s all-time top goalscorer is among the sport’s very best in players to boast the most 10/10 match ratings since 2015.

Striker – Didier Drogba

Completing the ferocious two-striker partnership is Ivorian talisman Didier Drogba. Synonymous for being a big game player, the former Chelsea man set the tone in a 5-1 drubbing over Spurs as they soared into the FA Cup final back in 2012.

Strong and physical, Drogba bullied some of the biggest and best centre-backs the Premier League had to offer while plying his trade in London and was often an outlet used by his teammates. Praised by Joe Cole for being a leader, the Englishman also claimed he was a cool head in training. They simply just don’t make them like Didier anymore.

Left wing – Eden Hazard

A thorn in Tottenham’s title charge in the 2015-16 season, Eden Hazard’s cultured curler past Hugo Lloris all but handed Leicester City the Premier League title. With dance-like feet and the ability to evade tackles with ease, the pint-sized Belgian was culpable for many headaches across his stint in England’s top division, especially up against Spurs.

A player with the ninth most assists in international football history, Hazard’s creative spark is something that the west Londoners severely missed once he departed for Real Madrid. Having called time on his glittering career aged 32, his silky dribbling mixed with his ability to operate in the tightest of spaces will be forever remembered.