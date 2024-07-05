Highlights Euro 2024 still has a whole host of world-class talent, including former Ballon d'Or winners and future stars.

The quarter-finals of Euro 2024 are upon us and with so many teams having already been sent home, the tournament is left with the best of the best right now. Sure, there are some interesting underdog tales, such as Turkey and Switzerland making it to this stage, while giants such as Belgium and Italy have been sent packing, but for the most part, the best players and the best nations are still in the mix.

As such, there is a plethora of world-class talent set to compete in this next round of the European Championship. From former Ballon d'Or winners to future victors, the level of talent is pretty ridiculous and to demonstrate as such, here is a combined XI of the very best players still playing at Euro 2024.

Combined best XI of Euro 2024 quarter-final players Position Player Country GK Diogo Costa Portugal RB Joshua Kimmich Germany CB Virgil van Dijk Netherlands CB William Saliba France LB Theo Hernandez France CM Jude Bellingham England CM Rodri Spain RW Bukayo Saka England AM Bruno Fernandes Portugal LW Jamal Musiala Germany ST Kylian Mbappe France

Goalkeeper & Defence

Diogo Costa, Joshua Kimmich, Virgil van Dijk, William Saliba & Theo Hernandez

He might not have immediately sprung to mind before Euro 2024 got underway, but Diogo Costa's performances in the tournament have solidified his status as the best keeper still competing. Mike Maignan, Manuel Neuer and Jordan Pickford are all great, but the Portuguese star has been fantastic for his country, with his insane performance during their penalty shootout win over Slovenia making history as he saved three straight spot-kicks.

Kyle Walker is a great right-back, but Joshua Kimmich gets the nod here. He's been a fantastic servant for both Bayern Munich and Germany over the years and is still operating at a very high level. Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba partner up in the middle of the backline, with the two considered the best centre-backs in the Premier League and the best centre-backs still at Euro 2024. Filling out the defence is Theo Hernandez who has been excellent this summer for France. He's played every minute for his nation so far, but he's also been incredible for AC Milan this year.

Midfield

Jude Bellingham, Rodri & Bruno Fernandes

In midfield, we have a real who's who of the most exciting talents in the world. Rodri, through his work with Manchester City and Spain, has become the best defensive midfielder on the planet. There's a reason that this guy went over a year without losing a single game. He's tenacious and knows how to operate the spaces in the middle of the park better than anyone. Alongside him, we have Jude Bellingham. While he has operated a little further up the pitch recently for England, the Real Madrid star is still more naturally a central midfielder, so we're squeezing him in there.

The last 12 months have seen Bellingham take his game to previously unheard-of levels. His move to Spain last summer lit a fuse, and he's been one of the best footballers on the planet this year. At just 21 years old, he's played the hero for both club and country on multiple occasions already and the future is blindingly bright for this man.

Just in front of those two, is Bruno Fernandes. Following his move to Manchester United in 2020, there have been few players in the world quite as creative and impactful as the Portuguese star. Whether it's setting up his teammates, or getting on the scoresheet himself, he's dynamite offensively and if Portugal are to have a chance of winning it all this summer, he'll play a massive role in that.

Forwards

Bukayo Saka, Jamal Musiala & Kylian Mbappe

While England have had their fair share of struggles throughout Euro 2024, Bukayo Saka has been one of the Three Lions' bright sparks and fully deserves his spot on the right side of this front line. The Arsenal man has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and the manner in which he dances through opposition defences with ease makes him unplayable at times.

On the other wing, it's the breakout star of Euro 2024 so far, Jamal Musiala. Of course, the world knew what this young man was capable of beforehand. After all, his performances for Bayern Munich have been very impressive, but his performances in the European Championship have seen him raise his game to another level. He's currently tied for the top scorer in the competition and may go on to win the Golden Boot if he keeps playing like he is. Musiala is still so young as well, which is a scary thought for the rest of the world.

Rounding out the team is the consensus best player in the world today, Kylian Mbappe. While he has tormented teams in two World Cups now, his performances at the Euros have left a lot to be desired. He's scored just one goal so far, and it was from a penalty, but that doesn't erase the incredible performances that has given all year long. He's exceptional and now that he's signed with Real Madrid, he's only going to get better.