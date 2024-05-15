Highlights The Washington Commanders took Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in this year's draft.

Daniels was excellent in college, with his running ability standing out in 2023.

Forbes and Daniels played each other in college, and Forbes mentioned some of the things he was impressed with by Daniels.

The Washington Commanders used the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to land Jayden Daniels. Daniels, a quarterback out of LSU, was one of the top players in the entire class, and likely would have been the first overall pick in any other draft that didn't include Caleb Williams.

One of Daniels' premier assets is his speed. It completely changes the way opposing defenses have to prepare for an offense that he's leading.

His ability to extend and make plays with his legs is one of the reasons the Commanders were so excited about taking him with the second pick. It looks like that speed of his is already making itself evident in practice with the Commanders so far, as CB Emmanuel Forbes, who Washington drafted in the first round in 2023, pointed out in his press conference (via Ben Standig):

Oh, he can run the ball. (Laughs)

When Forbes says that, not only is he saying the QB is fast (he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at the LSU Pro Day), but that he's hard to tackle as well.

Daniels can certainly run the ball well, and it's something that became evident to Forbes before Daniels ever entered the NFL. Forbes is a product of Mississippi State University, which shares the same conference and same division as LSU, so these two had a chance to get familiar with each other in college.

Forbes and Daniels Will Look to Take Commanders to the Next Level

They faced each other once in college, and they now find themselves on the same team

Daniels was excellent in college, as we all know pretty well at this point. Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy, dignifying himself as the best player in all of college football in 2023. Daniels had 50 total touchdowns last season, with 40 of those coming through the air, and 10 of them on the ground.

He had just one fumble, and threw just four interceptions. Scoring ten times as many touchdowns as the amount of your total turnovers is usually a recipe for success, as we saw come to fruition for Daniels in 2023.

Jayden Daniels' 2023 Season Stat Category Production Games 12 Completion % 72.2% Passing Yards 3,812 Rushing Yards 1,134 Passing TD's 40 Rushing TD's 10 Interceptions 4 Passer Rating 208.0

Forbes and Daniels met one time in college, and it came in week three of the 2022 season. LSU won that game 31-16, and while Daniels was solid, Forbes and the Mississippi State defense did an impressive job of containing him, in the passing game at least.

Daniels went 22 for 37 through the air, while throwing for 210 yards and one touchdown. Daniels' biggest contribution came on the ground, where he rushed for 93 yards and scored a touchdown. Forbes had three total tackles in the game, but didn't have much of an impact otherwise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Daniels finished the 2023 season first in passing yards per attempt (11.7), first in adjusted pass yards per attempt (13.6), first in passing efficiency rating (208.0), first in rushing yards per attempt (8.4), first in total yards (4,946), first in total yards per play (10.7), fifth in passing yards (3,812) and seventh in completion percentage (72.2).

Forbes mentioned some of the other things he's seen Daniels do well:

He has a great deep ball, obviously good with his legs also, and his progressions are pretty good.

Ultimately, these players competing in practice like this is a good sign for the Commanders. Forbes was the team's first round selection in the 2023 draft, and Daniels is their first round selection in 2024, so these two are viewed by the front office as potential cornerstones for the franchise, on each side of the ball.

Forbes had his ups and downs during his rookie season, as did the team as a whole. He's got another full offseason to learn now, though, and the competition between him and Daniels in practice will serve both of them well. Under a new regime, the Commanders are looking to usher in a new era for the franchise, and they'll hope these two former rivals can be a major part of it.

