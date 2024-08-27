Key Takeaways The Washington Commanders have secured an eight-year deal with Northwest Federal Credit Union to rename their stadium.

The agreement follows FedEx's early exit from a $205 million naming rights contract.

Under the new naming rights deal, the Commanders can still open a new stadium by 2030.

Ahead of its upcoming 2024 NFL season, the Washington Commanders struck an eight-year naming rights deal with Northwest Federal Credit Union for their home stadium. It will now be called Northwest Stadium.

Washington's home field had been known as FedEx Field for more than 20 years before FedEx ended its 27-year $205 million contract earlier this year with two years remaining on the deal. Due to the change in Commanders' ownership from Dan Snyder to Josh Harris, FedEx had the right to prematurely cease its contract.

The Commanders' recent transaction with Northwest Federal Credit Union will run through 2031. While the current financial terms aren't official, it's been rumored the projected deal will surpass the annual $7.5 million FedEx was paying under its contract.

Commanders Continue Shedding Old Labels

Washington has now renamed their team and stadium in the last few years

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In a statement announcing the move, owner Josh Harris said:

As we continue to work toward our goal of building the Commanders into an elite franchise that consistently competes for championships, we are excited to welcome our team and fans to Northwest Stadium and look forward to creating incredible memories together on the field and in the communities we serve.

The Commanders have been dedicated to constructing a new stadium for the franchise, and would like to open one by 2030. This current deal not only allows the franchise to open a new home before the contract ends, but also prevents Northwest Federal Credit Union from gaining any naming rights for Washington's future stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The home of the Washington Commanders was known as FedEx Field from 1999-2023. Unfortunately, the company's moniker didn't help deliver many wins during that quarter-century span: their 168 regular season wins (which amounts to less than 7 wins per year) ranked 27th during that time, and their 2 playoff wins were tied for the 2nd-lowest total.

Northwest Federal Credit Union president & CEO Jeff Bentley also released a statement announcing the partnership between the Commanders and his company.

We look forward to ensuring that Northwest Stadium is an impactful place where we rally together over our common love of football, giving back to the community, and creating memorable experiences that last a lifetime.

The team's first home game inside the newly named stadium will be Sunday, September 15 in Week 2 versus the division-rival New York Giants .

Source: ESPN