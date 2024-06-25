Highlights Doug Williams returns to the Washington Commanders' front office as senior advisor to the new general manager.

Multiple other hiring and title changes announced in scouting, personnel, and staff departments.

Behind-the-scenes hires are crucial for team success, assisting in talent acquisition and creating a positive culture.

For at least the second time this offseason, the Washington Commanders are making changes to their front office.

The moves impact the scouting, football personnel, and football support staff departments.

One of the moves involves a major Washington player alum -- Super Bowl 22 MVP Doug Williams.

The Commanders continue to reshape their front office after the departures of head coach Ron Rivera, general manager Martin Mayhew, director of pro personnel Chris Polian, and senior director player personnel Eric Stokes.

Related How Jayden Daniels Can Transform the Washington Commanders The Commanders might have just found their franchise quarterback.

Williams Moves Back to the Front Office

He had previously served in an advisory role to the team president.

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Williams, who was previously working as a senior advisor to team president Jason Wright, has returned to the front office to become a senior advisor to new general manager Adam Peters.

Chris White, who spent the last 10 seasons with the Chicago Bears and worked most recently as the Bears' assistant director of pro scouting from 2022-2023, is now with the Commanders as the director of pro scouting. He was a pro scout with the Bears from 2017-2022.

Sarah Szabo has been hired as an assistant to the general manager.

Dwaune Jones is working for Washington as a national scout and Jack Quagliarello is now a pro scout. Dustin Regan will be a college scout and Charles Bresinger, Alberto de la Guardia, Mitch Sterner, and Miles Turner will all be working as scouting assistants.

Rob Rogers is the Commanders' new vice president of football administration, with Sean DeBarbieri now stepping into the role of vice president of football communications. That's a promotion from within for DeBarbieri.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Doug Williams was named the Super Bowl MVP with the Washington franchise in Super Bowl 22.

Dylan Thompson is now Washington's senior director of team support and advancement, while Cody Cjeda has taken the job of director of process innovation. The director of video operations is Brooks Santanello and the manager of football research and development is Doug Drewry.

Finally, Alexis Dotson is the coordinator of player and family support and Travis Ho is a coaching analyst.

This follows the Commanders' earlier bevy of moves in May. That's when the team brought Brandon Sosna in from the Detroit Lions to be the senior director of football operations and replaced Stokes by bringing David Blackburn up the road from Baltimore to become the director of player personnel.

Most of these moves may not move the needle with fans -- other than Williams, who had a successful career that included being the MVP of Super Bowl 22, these names are not household names -- but folks working in these behind-the-scenes roles have a big job.

Most obviously, the scouts are working to help the Commanders draft, trade for, and sign the best talent possible. Others are working to create a good culture around the building.

That's something all teams need, but it's especially important in Washington after the toxic, scandal-ridden culture created by former team owner Dan Synder.

Doug Williams Career Stats Games 88 QB Record 38-42-1 Completion Percentage 49.5 Yards 16,998 Yard Per Attempt 6.8 Touchdowns 100 Interceptions 93 QB Rating 69.4

It's worth noting that some of these folks may someday be serving in a more recognizable front-office role for either Washington or another team -- general managers often come from the scouting ranks.

While fans and media understandably focus mostly on the players on the field and the coaches on the sidelines, people working in less noticeable jobs also play a role in whether a team succeeds or fails.

Source: Ben Standig, The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.