Highlights Washington Commanders have benched Sam Howell in favor of Jacoby Brissett for Week 17 against the 49ers.

Head coach Ron Rivera wants to give Howell a break due to recent poor performance and insists the decision was made with the young QB's development in mind.

Howell has struggled in recent weeks, throwing one touchdown and four interceptions in the last three games.

The Washington Commanders are the latest team to make a quarterback switch.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that the team would be making the move to veteran Jacoby Brissett under center and sending second-year man Sam Howell to the bench for their Week 17 home matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

When asked for the reasoning behind the decision, Rivera said that the move was about Howell's development and that considering his poor play over the last couple of weeks, it was good for the 23-year-old to get a "break".

Over the last three games, all losses, Howell, who led the league in passing for a stretch this year, has been benched twice and averaged 95 passing yards a contest to go with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Sam Howell’s future left in limbo

2022 fifth-round pick may have no front office backing after the season

Howell spent the first three months of the season showing off the talent that earned him potential top 10 draft pick consideration following his sophomore year at North Carolina. But his production fell off drastically after a 312-yard, three-touchdown, zero-interception game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11.

Since then, he has reached the 300-yard mark just one time and completed less than 55% of his passes in three consecutive outings, culminating in his disastrous showing versus the Jets and their second-ranked pass defense on Sunday.

HOWELL’S LAST FIVE GAMES GAME COMP % PASS YDS TD INT PASSER RATING WEEK 11 31/45 (68.9%) 255 1 3 62.7 WEEK 12 28/44 (63.6%) 300 0 1 74.1 WEEK 13 12/23 (52.2%) 127 0 1 50.5 WEEK 15 11/26 (42.3%) 102 1 1 50.5 WEEK 16 6/22 (27.3%) 56 0 2 1.7

Rivera’s framing of the benching as a break could mean the second-year pro gets one last go at things in Week 18’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, but that remains to be seen.

What’s clear is Brissett—who went 18/23 (78.3%) for 224 yards, three TD, 0 INT, and a 146.8 passer rating in his two pinch-hit appearances—currently gives the Commanders the best chance to win. The 31-year-old proved that against New York, leading Washington on a thrilling comeback from down 27-7 to take a late 28-27 lead, though the Jets still won the game on a field goal in the dying seconds.

If Howell does not start and play well in the season’s final week, he could be headed for a new team. The Commanders’ new ownership group, led by Josh Harris, has no ties to him and is widely expected to bring in a new general manager and head coach in the offseason.

Week 17's battle against the suddenly mortal 49ers will be the 80th regular season appearance and 49th career start for Brissett, who has now played for five different teams in his eight-year career. He has thrown for 10,574 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in that time, while also putting up a record of 18-30 as a starter.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Source: Washington Commanders