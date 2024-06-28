Highlights Austin Ekeler entered the legue as an undrafted free agent without a guaranteed roster spot.

He found success under coach Anthony Lynn, who is now with the Washington Commanders as well.

Ekeler's 2023 performance with the Chargers was underwhelming, but he remains a dual-threat running back with strong receiving skills.

As an undrafted free agent, Austin Ekeler's spot on an NFL roster was never a given. He had to fight for a special teams spot before becoming one of the league's best running backs.

To that end, he's fortunate that then-Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn not only kept him on the team but gave him opportunities to touch the ball offensively.

Now in 2024, both men have found a new home on the other side of the country. Lynn left the Chargers after 2020 and is now with the Washington Commanders. Ekeler's 2024 will be his first season in another uniform too. He recently told Rich Eisen that he's happy to be back with Lynn in the nation's capital:

[I]t’s been great catching up with him. He knows how I work, he knows my philosophies. And I’m very appreciative of him because he’s one of the reasons I even got my start. The reason I’m talking to you here is because he utilized me — after I made it through special teams anyway — he utilized me on the offensive side of the ball in ways that fit my strengths. And I know he’s looking to do the same thing over here, especially with Kilff Kingsbury as well.

Ekeler had a rough 2023 with the Chargers, especially compared to the standard he had set for himself in the few years prior. Maybe Lynn can rejuvenate the 29-year-old running back, who he clearly already knows well.

Austin Ekeler Made His Name as a Dual-Threat

He could fit exactly what Washington needs in 2024

Brian Robinson Jr. had a fine season catching passes out of the backfield for Washington in 2023. He finished with 36 receptions and 368 receiving yards. Ekeler has cleared both of those totals in every season of his NFL career except his rookie year.

Austin Ekeler's Receiving Stats Since 2018 Year Receptions Rec. Yards Rec. TDs Ctch% 2018 39 404 3 73.6% 2019 92 993 8 85.2% 2020 54 403 2 83.1% 2021 70 647 8 74.5% 2022 107 722 5 84.3% 2023 51 436 1 68.9%

So, even coming off his worst pass-catching campaign in five years, Ekeler is still an upgrade in that regard. The Commanders should get a lot more production in the passing game from the RB spot because of Ekeler. Washington's offense also gave up a ton of sacks last year, and a quick security blanket should make a massive difference there.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Austin Ekeler leads all running backs in receptions (374), receiving yards (3,201), and receiving touchdowns (24) since 2019.

Time will tell if Ekeler has more in the tank, or if 2023 was a sign of things to come. Washington has two years to figure it out. One thing working in their favor is that they have the coach who originally unlocked the Ekeler that became a household name.

Can Lynn do it again?

