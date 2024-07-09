Highlights The Washington Commanders are reintroducing gold uniform pants.

The team's nww ownership group aims to celebrate franchise history.

There is plenty of excitement around the changes, including a new head coach and a rookie quarterback.

The Washington Commanders franchise began in Boston in the 1930s and has a long and rich history.

The new ownership group is trying to find ways to celebrate that history, and this week, it announced a new way of doing so: the team will add gold uniform pants back to its uniform rotation.

When the franchise moved to Washington, D.C., for the 1937 season, they did so in gold uniform pants. The garment would remain a regular part of the rotation until 1977.

Following that season, the team began to wear either white or burgundy bottoms in their uniform sets. However, the team has worn the gold garments in one-off situations since 2010. The last time that the Commanders wore gold uniform pants was during a December 2018 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gold Pants Are One of Many Changes in D.C.

The new ownership group has fans excited

Dan Snyder, who had owned the Washington franchise since 1999, oversaw some of the worst years in franchise history. Fans were delighted when Josh Harris, who also owns the NHL's New Jersey Devils and NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, purchased the team. Harris will now serve as the Commanders' Managing Partner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While Dan Snyder was owner from 1999-2022, the Commanders managed just 164 regular season wins, sixth-fewest over that span. They were also tied for 29th with just two playoff wins during that time.

The team will have a new head coach in Dan Quinn, who spent the last three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Washington also hired an innovative mind, Kliff Kingsbury, to run the team's offense. Joe Whitt Jr., who worked with Quinn in Dallas, will serve as the team's defensive coordinator.

The team is also considering another name change, and, perhaps most importantly, there will also be a major change at the quarterback position for the Commanders as the team selected Jayden Daniels with the second overall selection in this year's draft. Daniels dominated college football last year for the LSU Tigers on his way to the Heisman Trophy.

There is plenty of excitement around the Commanders and all the changes to the franchise, as the team hasn't made the playoffs since 2020. Things could start moving in the right direction in 2024, and for at least some of the team's games, they will be wearing the golden classic trousers.

