The Washington Commanders have announced that they will develop a statute for legendary safety Sean Taylor. A previous memorial installation was removed following fan criticism (via ESPN). This time around, Taylor's daughter, Jackie, will be part of the process with the organization to bring this statue to life.

"I'm just thankful for the whole process," said Jackie Taylor. "I think the fans will really enjoy what they're going to see and getting the second opportunity, you don't really get many second opportunities. The fact that we're able to get a second opportunity is nice. ... There's a lot of excitement."

There have been a lot of changes over the last year, as a group led by Josh Harris purchased the Commanders organization. With new ownership overseeing the organization, there has been a need for a culture change. It began last year when the Commanders officially retired Taylor's number 21.

Taylor was unfortunately shot and killed on November 27, 2007, where intruders broke into his Miami home. Before this tragic event, he quickly became a household name in the Washington D.C. area.

Building the statue of Taylor is the next step in honoring the legacy of a great Commander, while also developing a culture that the players and fans can be proud of.

Properly Honoring Taylor's Legacy

A new statue at the stadium will properly honor Taylor, as the team removed the previously developed memorial

Two years ago, the Commanders honored Taylor with a memorial installation, which showcased his uniform for fans to see. It wasn't received well by fans, as many claimed it was cheap and a disservice to the player. Clearly, the Commanders' organization listened to the criticism and decided to build a statue while also removing the current memorial installation.

"After careful consideration, we have decided as an organization to remove the Sean Taylor installation from Commanders Field," a Commanders spokesperson stated. "We realize that the installation fell short in honoring one of our franchise's most iconic players. Together with the Taylor family, we are working on a plan, which includes unveiling a statue that will rightfully celebrate the legacy and impact that Sean had on our organization, fanbase and community. The Washington Commanders are committed to honoring our legends in a first-class manner."

It shouldn't have happened this way, where the Commanders did something wrong in order to do something right, but better late than never. The bright side is that the organization learned from its mistakes and appears to be taking the proper approach to honoring Taylor's legacy.

Reflecting On Taylor's Career

During Taylor's four-year NFL career, he was one of the best safeties in the league

While Taylor only played four years in the NFL, he quickly became one of the league's best safeties. Based on his production and accolades, there is no doubt that he was on his way to becoming a Hall of Famer. Not only was he fantastic in coverage, but he was one of the most physical safeties in the game.

Taylor might not be one of the best Commanders of all time since his career was cut short, but those four years will be remembered forever. During his four-year career, he was a two-time Pro Bowler, and earned second-team All-Pro on the year of his passing. Considering he finished fourth in the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award voting in his rookie season, there's no doubt that would've been part of his resume at some point.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sean Taylor averaged 20.1 yards per interception return during his NFL career.

As changes to the front office continue, it's important that the organization focus on building a culture where players and fans can be proud of the team. To do that, the Commanders need to properly honor Taylor.

