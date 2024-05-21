Highlights The Washington Commanders have new front-office staff, drawing from the pools in Detroit & Baltimore.

Chris Polian is leaving along with senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes.

The new GM and assistant GM are making quick moves to revamp the command structure.

There's a shakeup underway in Washington.

The Washington Commanders have made several front-office moves, bringing in some folks from the Detroit Lions, as well as some personnel from just up the road in Baltimore, per The Athletic's Ben Standig.

It's not all about arrivals, though -- as director of pro personnel, Chris Polian, is leaving.

This also follows the organization's decision to replace both their head coach and general manager while also allow senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes to depart as well. Polian, for his part, will be joining the Cleveland Browns in an unspecified front-office role.

Related Washington Commanders reportedly hiring Adam Peters as general manager Peters has worked with the Patriots, Broncos and 49ers. He was one of the top GM candidates of the cycle and has several interview requests.

Washington Makes Big Moves After New GM Hired

Staff shakeup follows the hiring of a new GM and assistant GM

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington hasn't wasted time making moves.

The Commanders are bringing in 31-year-old Brandon Sosna as senior VP of football operations after he had served in a similar capacity as the senior director of football administration in Detroit. He will now report to new general manager Adam Peters and reportedly serve as the lead contract negotiator while also working on the salary cap.

Peters spoke about the addition of Sosna, and why luring someone like him from an up-and-coming franchise like the Lions was such a coup for the Commanders as they enter their rebuild:

Brandon was a key addition to (Lions GM) Brad Holmes’ staff in 2022 and played a vital role in assisting the Lions in their roster construction these past two seasons. His expertise on the salary cap and in contract negotiations along with his well-rounded skill set developed through his unique career across the NFL and collegiate athletics makes him a great fit for the front office we are building here in Washington.

Sosna reportedly beat out former Philadelphia Eagles VP of football administration Jake Rosenberg for the gig.

In addition to Sosna, the Commanders are expected to hire David Blackburn away from the Ravens. Blackburn was the director of college scouting in Baltimore, and now he'll replace Stokes as the director of player personnel. Peters also spoke about the inspiration he and his new staff have gotten from their participation in other success stories around the league:

I would say that we found out a lot about the process. And it’ll really be good to implement all the things we learned from what was existing here, what Lance did in Detroit, and what I did in San Francisco, and blend all that together as we move forward for the next, and just make every year even better.

Blackburn started with the Ravens in 2007 as a player personnel assistant, and by 2022, he was the director of college scouting. He also spent seven years with the organization working in the West as an area scout.

Sosna has been with the Lions since 2022 after previously working for the USC Trojans. It should not be surprising that Washington is making moves, especially since Peters and assistant GM Lance Newmark were hired to oversee the front office overhaul back in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Snyder owned the Commanders from 1999-2022, and in those 24 seasons, the Commanders amassed just six playoff appearances and two playoff wins while employing a whopping 10 different head coaches and interim head coaches. New owner Josh Harris will look to stem that turnover rate with new HC Dan Quinn.

There has been a lot more movement in the Washington front office over the last few months as well. Here are the most notable departures and arrivals:

Commanders' national scout David Whittington is moving to the Carolina Panthers to become assistant director of college scouting.

Washington college scout Harrison Richter is off to the Atlanta Falcons to be a national scout.

The Commanders are also hiring scouting assistant Jack Quagliarello from the 4San Francisco 49ers to be a pro scout.

Senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken has also departed the nation's capital.

Dave Gardi is leaving the NFL office after a decade to become the Commanders' senior VP of football initiatives.

Staff holdovers in Washington include:

Martin Mayhew, senior personnel executive and advisor to the GM.

Senior VP of football administration Rob Rodgers.

Director of college scouting Tim Gribble.

It almost feels like one needs a bulletin board, string, and a chart to track the changes. Even Peters acknowledge's it's been "a lot":

We’ve really done a lot in a short amount of time in terms of where we need to be. We have some great pieces in place. We have a great coaching staff. Personnel staff’s been awesome. So, so far so good. I’ve been really, really excited to work with everybody. It’s been awesome.

Hopefully "great" and "awesome" turns into points on the board come Sundays this fall, or we could be looking at another major front office shake up in the not-too-distant future.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.