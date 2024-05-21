Highlights Jayden Daniels impressed coaches & teammates early in the offseason with a strong work ethic.

As a result, the second-overall pick got first-team reps right away at OTAs.

The ability to make great decisions & strong preparation sets Daniels up for early success in his career.

It's no secret that the Washington Commanders are big fans of Jayden Daniels. That's why the team selected him second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, since that moment, head coach Dan Quinn hasn't been able to stop gushing about the 23-year-old, as the former Heisman Trophy winner has continued to impress through the early offseason work with the team.

With OTAs starting on the May 15, Quinn didn't waste time getting Daniels familiar with the offense. He was working with the first-team to showcase just how much of the offense he's absorbed in such little time. With his teammates praising him to the press already, it seems there is full confidence that the LSU product should find success in the NFL.

Daniels Has Operated Like A Pro

It's early, but the Commanders may have found their QB of the future

There's nothing more overwhelming than the draft process, but what gets forgotten is that the second it's over, there is no time for rest. Immediately after being selected second on Day 1, Daniels made his way to Washington D.C. where he met with the organization, press, and his new playbook.

After a long process of introductions and setting up for the future, the California native flew back home with his family. Except while everyone else slept on the flight, he stayed up to study the playbook and play calling communications. After hearing about this, Quinn was blown away:

He wasn’t wasting a second. If nothing else, there’s an urgency and a work ethic that I thought was gonna be really strong.

That preparation worked, as Daniels impressed his staff and immediately earned first team reps, a great sign that he could be the opening day starter when the team travels to Florida to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his time in college, NFL teams fell in love with Daniels' ability to operate as a dual-threat quarterback. While he's a great athlete though, it was his ability to make great decisions as a passer with excellent comfort that allowed him to produce highlight numbers consistently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Jayden Daniels led the country in third-down passing conversion rate (i.e., the amount of third-down passes that resulted in first downs) at 48.21%, just barely ahead of Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (48.10%).

For as much natural ability as he has, a large part of that presence came from confidence in his effort and preparation. Continuing to instill those strong habits at the next level immediately after being selected should go a long way for the rookie as he begins his young career.

