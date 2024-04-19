Highlights The Washington Commanders seem set on staying put with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington GM Adam Peters has overseen some disastrous first-round picks.

Peters passed on Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft while working for the 49ers.

The Washington Commanders seem set on holding onto the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and selecting their quarterback of the future—likely LSU’s Jayden Daniels (as long as recent events don't get overblown) or North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

General manager Adam Peters told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport that the idea of trading down and getting a massive haul back for the No. 2 pick wasn’t something the franchise was leaning toward:

We feel great about staying at No. 2. Don't see a lot of scenarios where we trade down.

The Commanders went 4-13 in 2023 and the fallout meant cleaning house on the field and in the executive suite.

Starting quarterback Sam Howell was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after leading the NFL in interceptions (21) and sacks taken (65), head coach Ron Rivera was fired and replaced with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, and general manager Martin Mayhew was re-assigned and replaced with Peters, a former San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager.

Commanders Could Get King's Ransom for No. 2 Overall Pick

GM Adam Peters was on wrong end of blockbuster trade to draft QB in 2021

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Peters is well aware of the king's ransom the Commanders would likely get in exchange for the No. 2 overall pick were they to trade down and find a team desperate to move up and get a quarterback.

Peters was on the other end of a blockbuster trade involving a high draft pick in 2021 when he and 49ers general manager John Lynch swapped three first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick and a chance to draft either BYU quarterback Zach Wilson or North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Talk about poor QB scouting.

The 49ers ended up drafting Lance, who only started four games in two seasons before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for nothing but a fourth-rounder. It was the latest chapter of quarterback-drafting in a career where Peters seems to consistently mis-evaluate talent at that position.

Peters was a scout for the Denver Broncos in 2010 when they selected Florida's Tim Tebow in the first round and was the Broncos' director of college scouting in 2016 when they selected Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch in the first round.

Tebow lasted two seasons with the Broncos and three seasons in the NFL. Lynch lasted just two seasons with the Broncos and went 0-4 in four career starts before he was out of the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Denver Broncos have only drafted four QBs in the first round in their history, and the two that didn't last (Tebow and Lynch) were both drafted by a contingent that included Adam Peters. The other two, Tommy Maddox and Jay Cutler, both had serviceable 10+ year NFL careers.

Perhaps the biggest whiff of Peters' career as an executive came in 2017, when he and Lynch decided not to evaluate any of the quarterbacks available in the draft because they believed they would land Kirk Cousins in free agency the next year, which they did not.

Unfortunately for Peters and Lynch, that 2017 group included Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was selected at No. 10 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs and has beaten the 49ers in the Super Bowl twice in the last five years.

The 49ers, for their part, traded down from the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, taking the Chicago Bears' selection at No. 3. The 49ers took Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas, who played four years with the team and never made a Pro Bowl or NFL All-Pro Team before leaving in free agency.

It makes sense for the Commanders to stay at No. 2 and select a player to take over under center considering they didn't sign Marcus Mariota to come in and start, but Peters' checkered history when evaluating QBs will leave some Washington fans feeling a little anxious no matter what happens on April 25.

