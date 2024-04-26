Highlights The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels excels as a dual-threat player, combining efficient passing and impressive running skills.

Daniels fits well with Kingbury's system and has the potential to elevate the team's performance.

With the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have selected LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels. The pick was heavily speculated on and debated for months leading up to the draft, but it appears the Washington front office officially came together and made their decision on who will be leading the team's offense next season.

With so many quarterback options on the board, many debated which direction the organization would go. It appears though that new general manager Adam Peters & co. have opted to select the better dual-threat option of the batch.

Related 2024 NFL Draft prospects: Jayden Daniels' scouting report says he's an electric player Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is a name to watch in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

A Closer Look At Jayden Daniels

What does the future have in store for the Commanders?

Credit: Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

Beginning his college football career at Arizona State, the tools were always easy to notice for Jayden Daniels. It all started to click when he transferred to LSU for the 2022 season, and in his second year with the Tigers, Daniels transcended into a superstar. The 23-year-old quarterback turned into one of the most productive players in the country, recording 3,812 yards passing with 40 touchdowns on just four interceptions. On top of that, he ran for 1,034 yards with 10 rushing scores.

Daniels is an efficient passer of the football, not only does he possess great touch, but he also does a nice job as a decision maker, putting the ball in places where there is very little risk to turn it over. While this may scare some into thinking he's too passive, Daniels also led the FBS with passes thrown for 20+ yards.

From a tools standpoint, Daniels possesses quality arm strength with great velocity on throws in the short to intermediate game. His mobility allows for him to extend the play, and while he's a very good runner, he does a nice job of waiting for a chance to throw. Some question Daniels' processing ability, which will be tested in the NFL, but even when going against some of the country's best defenses like Alabama and Florida State, the California native found ways to produce.

For his fit with the Washington Commanders, Daniels is actually a nice pairing for the system. Kliff Kingsbury operating as the offensive coordinator does a nice job of working the vertical attack into his passing game, but has plenty of history with mobile quarterbacks, and will be able to incorporate designed runs to make the most of the Heisman winner's skillset.

Roster-wise, the team still has plenty of work to do. Offensively, there are bright spots on the roster, such as Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson, and Jahan Dotson. However, the Commanders would be best suited to continue to spend some of their eight remaining picks on continuing to build out the unit.

Washington Commanders Recap (at time of pick) Round Pick No. Selection 1 2 Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU 2 36 -- 2 40 -- 3 67 -- 3 78 -- 3 100 -- 5 139 -- 5 152 -- 7 222 --

The team is still a bit of a work in progress, and there are clear favorites to take the NFC East crown next season. However, one good quarterback can change the trajectory of a franchise, and Daniels has the playmaking ability to possibly have that effect. Regardless, there should be some exciting football coming to Washington D.C., and fans should be exhilarated for it.

All statistics courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.