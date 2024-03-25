Highlights The Washington Commanders seek a mobile quarterback like Marcus Mariota in the 2024 NFL Draft.

General manager Adam Peters says the decision on drafting a QB is still up in the air.

Drake Maye is a top contender for the second QB selected after Caleb Williams, along with J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels.

The intrigue for which quarterbacks get selected at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft is in full bachelor-esque form. Head coach Dann Quinn recently dropped a hint to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero about the Washington Commander’s “type:"

Adding Marcus (Mariota) was a big piece to this from a style of how we want to be having an athlete that can get out on the perimeter and move.

Clearly, Kliff Kingsbury’s time with Kyler Murray in Arizona ingrained the importance of a mobile quarterback. That gives us a new piece of data to parse the likely options for the Commanders regarding the organization's draft-day plans.

Washington Commanders Seek Athleticism at Quarterback

The Commanders have their sights set on a mobile gunslinger

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Quinn let the cat peek out of the bag at what type of quarterback they’re after, he was more vague on when Washington would draft him:

I would say, it’d be fair to envision that we’d be taking a quarterback. To say where it would be happening that’s a better question for adam. As the next weeks unfold, there will be a lot of discussion and that’s why we've had a great trip out seeing some guys. We'll be doing some more in the weeks ahead but I've enjoyed that process with Adam and going through it. He’s somebody that is an absolute expert at this position and what it looks like where to go.

Adam Peters, the team’s general manager, sounded like he is still sorting through his options when speaking to Ben Standig of the Athletic:

We still have a lot of [time], a month til the draft [as of] today. It doesn’t sound like a long time, but you get a lot of information in that month. There are still some of the guys we haven’t seen in person. So, we’ll go out and do that next week, see a couple more quarterbacks. Then, we’ll do visits with them. We’ll do Zoom calls. We’ll do a lot of different things. So, we’re far from our answer.

Peters spent time with the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers in various scouting capacities before joining Washington. You’d imagine he’s taken lessons from the various levels of athleticism he's seen up close, ranging from Trey Lance to Tom Brady.

Obviously, athleticism is important to the Commanders, but all the tools in the world won’t help if a QB can’t process what he’s seeing. Brock Purdy might serve as a familiar example to Peters of having just enough athleticism to make plays out of structure.

Washington Commanders 2023 Passing Numbers Stat Commanders NFL Rank Passing Yards Per Game 219.1 18th Passing TDs 24 18th Interceptions Thrown 21 T-31st Completion Percentage 64.0% 20th Passer Rating 81.6 26th

Based on what we know now, Caleb Williams is a lock at number one. That leaves J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels as the Commanders' options. All three actually possess Purdy-levels of athleticism or better. Daniels has the fastest straight-line speed by far but is also the thinnest of the three, which could be a concern with staying healthy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season was full of turnovers through the air for Washington. Sam Howell's 21 interceptions in 2023 were the third-most in NFL history for a second-year QB, behind only DeShone Kizer (2017) and George Herring (1961), who both threw 22 as sophomore passers.

McCarthy drew rave reviews at the combine by posting the fifth-fastest three-cone overall and weighing in at 220 pounds, up from his 202 mark in college. Ironically, Maye has the most prototypical NFL size at 6’4” 223 pounds, but doesn’t quite have the same level of natural movement as the other two.

If Washington takes anybody else, it should be in a trade down to accumulate a boat load of future draft assets.

Ultimately, Maye should be the second overall pick based on his tape. However, we’ll see if the Commanders get wowed by the tools of either McCarthy or Daniels come draft day.

