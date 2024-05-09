Highlights The Washington Commanders will have gone 8 consecutive seasons with a new Week 1 starting quarterback by the start of the 2024 season.

Kirk Cousins, Alex Smith, Carson Wentz, Sam Howell, and others started for the team during that time.

With Jayden Daniels starting in 2023, Washington hopes they've finally found their franchise quarterback.

Many moons ago, the Washington Commanders selected Robert Griffin III with the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. They envisioned him becoming their next franchise quarterback, and at first, it seemed like that was going to happen.

Griffin led the Commanders to the playoffs in his first year, going 10-6 and winning the NFC East. Unfortunately, Griffin suffered a devastating injury in the Wild Card round that year, and things were never the same for him, or the team.

Griffin was eventually replaced by Kirk Cousins, who was impressive, but also failed to lead the team to anything significant during his time there. Cousins went 28-33-1 as a starter in Washington, and signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent before the 2018 season, after being the starter in Washington for three years.

Washington Commanders Starting Quarterbacks Since 2017 Year Player 2017 Kirk Cousins 2018 Alex Smith 2019 Case Keenum 2020 Dwayne Haskins 2021 Ryan Fitzpatrick 2022 Carson Wentz 2023 Sam Howell

Since then, Washington has found themselves in quarterback purgatory. Cousins' last year in the nation's capital came in 2017, and since then, Washington has had a different quarterback start in Week 1 of every season.

With Jayden Daniels at the helm in 2024, the Commanders hope they've finally found their answer.

Related 5 NFL Teams That Need New Uniforms These teams should seriously consider going back to the drawing board when it comes to their threads.

A "Franchise QB" Has Been Needed in Washington

Daniels could be the 8th unique QB in 8 years to start Week 1 for the Commanders

It's been a long time since the Commanders have been able to find stability at the quarterback position. From Kirk Cousins, all the way to their new quarterback, Jayden Daniels, no one has been able to lock down the spot for nearly a decade now. They've tried drafting QBs, going with journeyman bridge quarterbacks, and everything in between. And that long, long list starts with Kirk Cousins.

2017: Kirk Cousins

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cousins actually entered the NFL in the same year as Griffin, in 2012. However, he sat behind RG3 for the first couple years of his career, and didn't get the chance to be a full-time starter until the 2015 season.

Still, Cousins was impressive with Washington, throwing for over 4,000 yards in all three of his seasons as the team's starter, and coming just 34 yards short of the 5,000 yard mark in 2016, the same year he made the Pro Bowl.

Kirk Cousins Stats With Commanders (2012-2017) Stat Category Production Games 62 Completion Percentage 65.5% Passing Yards 16,206 Passing TDs 99

Unfortunately for both sides, Washington didn't want to make the commitment to Cousins long-term. The Vikings did, giving him $84 million over three years before the 2018 season. Cousins liked that deal, and the Commanders have struggled for stability at the quarterback position ever since.

2018: Alex Smith

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After Cousins left, the Commanders acquired Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs to replace him, as K.C. had discovered an unheralded QB named Patrick Mahomes to lead their team. Smith was the starter for the 2018 season, and managed to lead the team to a 6-4 record through their first 10 games.

Unfortunately, Smith ended up suffering a brutal injury in November of the 2018 season, and it sidelined him for the rest of the year. That injury led to an infection that almost took both his leg and his life, and sidelined him for the entire 2019 season.

Smith miraculously returned for the 2020 season, and led his team to a 5-1 record in the six games he played. Smith won the Comeback Player of the Year award for his courageous effort, and although external factors derailed his time in Washington, the most important thing for Smith is his health and wellness, and it's very fortunate that he's made a full recovery.

2019: Case Keenum

Credit: David Richard / AP

Since Smith missed the 2019 season due to his infection, the Commanders picked up Case Keenum to replace him for the year. Keenum didn't play poorly, but the team in general did, and it felt like a lost season as a whole for Washington.

Washington went 3-13 in 2019, but it wasn't entirely Keenum's fault. Keenum, who'd just led the Vikings to the NFC Championship in 2017 before being supplanted by Cousins there the next year, had a decent completion percentage, at 64.8%, and threw for 1,707 yards in the 10 games he played, good enough for nearly 200 yards per game. His 91.3 passer rating was also the second-best mark of his career.

2020: Dwayne Haskins

Credit: Getty Images

Washington selected Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Washington originally planned to sit Haskins for his rookie year, and let him learn under Keenum. However, due to some poor quarterback play, Haskins got a couple of chances in his rookie year.

Haskins would start seven games in 2019, and just six in 2020. Unfortunately, he turned out not to be the long-term answer for Washington at the quarterback position, as he had several off the field issues that Ron Rivera and company simply couldn't abide.

Haskins was cut after the 2020 campaign, and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2021 campaign, although he never got a chance to play. Haskins unfortunately passed away in a traffic accident in 2022.

2021: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Credit: Rob Carr / Getty Images

If you were to make a list like this one for other teams in the NFL, you'd find Fitzpatrick on quite a few of them. The infamous journeyman quarterback did indeed make a stop in the nation's capital. Washington signed him for the 2021 season in the familiar role of the bridge quarterback.

Fitzpatrick's time with the Commanders ended up being largely uneventful. He only threw for 13 yards, and had three completions during the 2021 season, as he suffered an injury at the beginning of their Week 1 matchup.

Fitzpatrick hurt his hip, and it ended up sidelining him for the rest of the 2021 season, as he was replaced by Taylor Heinicke. Fitzpatrick retired after the season.

2022: Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is yet another bridge quarterback for the Commanders, who ended up failing to work out. After a lack of success at the quarterback position in 2021, Washington sent a couple of third-round picks to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for Wentz.

Wentz found success during the beginning of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but since going down in the midst of an MVP campaign in 2017, he's struggled to regain that level of play. Perhaps his most daunting and disappointing stop since then was in Washington, where Wentz started seven games and appeared in one other during the 2022 season, and put up a career low QBR (34.4).

He threw for 1,755 yards, about 219 per game. Wentz also threw for 11 touchdowns, alongside nine interceptions. He was decent at times, but only won two of the seven games he started in Washington, leading to his dishonorable discharge. Since then, he started the season finale for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 (and won) and signed on with the Chiefs during the 2024 offseason.

2023: Sam Howell

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Howell got the chance to be a full-time starter during his sophomore campaign in 2022, taking over for Wentz before season's end, which, if you can't tell, is becoming a trend here. Howell did a lot of things pretty well last year, but he also made plenty of mistakes, as is normal for most young quarterbacks during their first chance at a starting gig.

Sam Howell in 2023 Stat Category Production Attempts 612 Completion Percentage 63.4% Passing Yards 3,946 Passing TDs 21 Interceptions 21 Sacks 65 *League Leader

The Commanders relied heavily on Howell, and his 612 pass attempts were the most of any quarterback in the league. He also threw for 21 touchdowns, which was solid, but he paired an equal 21 interceptions alongside that. Howell threw for 3,946 passing yards on a 63.4% completion percentage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Although Sam Howell struggled at times during the 2023 season, the young quarterback had a lot of pressure on his shoulders. Howell threw the most pass attempts in the league (612), the most interceptions (21), and took the most sacks of any quarterback (65).

Howell was decent, but suffered his shortcomings. However, he didn't have much help, and doesn't deserve a ton of blame for the team's poor performance. Ultimately, their 4-13 record under Howell ended up leaving them in a bad enough position to cut the young QB and draft his successor, thereby ensuring the streak reaches eight crazy years.

2024: Jayden Daniels

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now, the Commanders have a chance to finally find a long-term answer at the position. They selected Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in this year's draft, and will hope he can become their next franchise quarterback—though as we've seen with this list, drafting a signal caller in the first round doesn't guarantee you a multi-year starting-caliber QB.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.