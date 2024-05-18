Highlights Washington Commanders' rookie Jer'Zahn Newton aims to learn from team veterans Daaron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

Newton brings rare pass-rush skills to an already talented duo.

Newton's addition will bolster the talented defensive line and provide the team with stability moving forward.

In a recent interview with the NFL Network, Washington Commanders' rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zahn "Johnny" Newton talked about how excited he was to join the team and join Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen along the defensive line. Newton talked about "watching Payne and Allen in college", and how having a chance to play next to them would help him as he progresses in his career.

Newton was one of the best defensive linemen in college football in 2023, but a lower-body injury saw him miss this offseason, and it was later announced could linger into the season. This ultimately saw Newton fall to the second round of the NFL Draft, which feels like a steal for Washington given his abilities.

Newton blended explosive athletic ability with a highly advanced arsenal of pass-rush moves that are rare for a college prospect.

Newton has a lot to offer the Commanders, and he will have some great mentors to learn from with Payne and Allen.

Working Under Allen and Payne

How will Newton look when teamed up with a pair of the league's best?

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Allen and Payne are two of the better interior players in the NFL, but overall, Washington did not pressure quarterbacks that well as a team.

Washington's defensive line played the second most pass-rush snaps of any team in the NFL with 2,004, but were only 19th in pressures with 179. Of these 179 pressures, Allen and Payne combined for 84, which is even more impressive considering that both play along the interior of the defensive line where they have to take on more double teams as opposed to edge rushers.

Payne and Allen created havoc along the defensive line in 2023 but did not have the supporting cast around them, or the coaching to have their performances make a meaningful impact. By taking Newton, the duo will now have a younger player who can come off of the bench and provide quality depth, while keeping both of them fresh as the season progresses.

Both players are in the primes of their careers -- Payne is 26 years old and Allen is 29 -- and the addition of Newton will provide the team with an injection of talent along the defensive line, as well as help them prepare for the future. Payne is under contract till the 2027 season, but Allen's contract is up at the end of the 2025 season, when he will be 30 years old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Johnny Newton, the 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, tied an Illinois program record with 18 sacks in his last season with the Fighting Illini.

Newton will give the team a chance to potentially backfill for Allen in two seasons' time, while he can take time to adjust to the speed of play in the NFL.

Under new head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders will likely create more of an emphasis on the defensive side of the ball and that starts up-front. The team gave the keys to the franchise to quarterback Jayden Daniels, who they drafted in the first round, but they showed their commitment to building and maintaining a solid defense by drafting Newton.

There has never been a more important time to have capable pass rushers, and the Commanders will not be short of talent on the defensive line in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All Contract information courtesy of Sportrac unless stated otherwise.