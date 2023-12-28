Highlights Sam Howell leads the league in interceptions and sacks taken, hindering the Commanders' offense.

Howell's decision-making and growth as a pocket passer have been disappointing since college.

With a top pick in the draft and potential coaching changes, the Commanders should consider replacing Howell.

Sam Howell was once a star at the University of North Carolina, where he still holds UNC career records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and total offense.

A mediocre NFL Draft combine and some struggles later in his college career pushed him down the draft boards. Eventually, the Washington Commanders stopped his slide, taking him with the first pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Howell impressed in his lone start in his rookie year, beating the Dallas Cowboys 26-6 in the final game of the 2022 regular season.

He was tabbed by head coach Ron Rivera as the starter early in training camp, and he's started all 15 of the Commanders' games so far this season. However, after being benched for Jacoby Brissett in the last two games, the Commanders will enter this offseason with plenty of questions at the game's most important position.

Howell can't stop throwing picks

The second-year QB leads the league in interceptions thrown with 17 heading into Week 17

In Howell's scouting report coming out of college, he was lauded for a strong arm and his ability to thread the needle into tight windows. That gunslinger mentality served him well in UNC's high-flying attack, but he's paying the price for it in the NFL.

In conjunction with his longer-than-average throwing motion and inability to look defenders off on hot routes, it's no surprise that Howell has developed a bad habit of turning the ball over.

Combine his 17 interceptions (plus his bottom-five 3.1% interception rate) and four fumbles (two lost), and it's easy to see why the Commanders made the announcement that Brissett will be starting over Howell for the last two games of the season. With the second-year passer at the helm, the Commanders' offense currently ranks 19th in total yards but just 23rd in points per game.

Washington Commanders QB comparison Schedule Week 15 @ LAR Week 16 @ NYJ Sam Howell 11/26, 102 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT 6/22, 56 yds, 0 TD, 2 INT Jacoby Brissett 8/10, 124 yds, 2 TDs, 0 INT 10/13, 100 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT

The team has suffered the sixth most three-and-outs on offense while also ranking fifth-worst in total turnovers surrendered. Despite that, the Commanders are ranked 16th in time of possession, signifying that the team is actually competent on offense when it isn't giving the ball away or punting immediately.

Of course, the short fields the Commanders consistently hand their opponents are more than just the offense's problem. The defense ranks dead last in total and scoring defense, a symptom of the overall talent on the roster and the fact that they're on the field so often. Add it all up, and it's almost a surprise the Commanders have managed four wins this season.

Howell can't stop taking sacks

Commanders offense won't go anywhere while Howell averages four sacks per game

Howell leads the league in three statistics this season: interceptions thrown, sacks taken (60), and sack yards lost (416). That is, to put it lightly, not very good.

Things are technically looking up in the sack department for Howell. Over the first eight weeks of the season, Howell suffered 41 sacks; over the last eight weeks, he's only taken 19. Unfortunately, that's merely the result of Howell's de-evolution as a pocket passer, as he's rushing throws more than ever and turning the ball over at a prolific rate.

The blame cannot be laid solely at Howell's doorstep, as he has to command an offense from behind the league's worst offensive line, but it's not like Washington is bereft of offensive talent either.

Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson are a high-quality one-two punch in the backfield, and the wide receiver trio of Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel is one of the better pass-catching groups in the NFC.

Howell slipped to the fifth round for a reason; for all his gaudy stats at UNC, he was still an undersized project at quarterback. The problem is that he's shown very little growth from his college days, and his decision-making is worsening weekly.

The Commanders made the right call by benching him for the year—both for the sake of his long-term health and for the chance to evaluate their roster with a veteran under center—and now they'll have to determine if the offensive line is holding back Howell, or if he's holding back the offense.

Howell can't enter next season as Washington's QB1

With Commanders likely getting a top-3 pick, the time to replace Howell is now

With Howell on the bench for the rest of the season, there will be plenty of questions about his viability as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Despite making the decision himself, head coach Ron Rivera has gone on record as claiming that he still believes in Howell.

Of course, Rivera's own job status is tenuous at best. Some reports claim that the Commanders' ownership group has already decided to let "Riverboat Ron" go at the season's conclusion. Whether or not he's telling the truth about his faith in Howell, odds are Rivera won't be the one making the call on who starts games for Washington in 2024.

The Commanders may promote from within—offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy should be a sought-after head coaching candidate, especially now that the Kansas City Chiefs' offense is imploding without him—or they may look beyond the organization for their next leading man. Regardless of who it is, though, they'll have plenty of options to choose from.

The Commanders are positioned to have a top-five pick in the draft this year, a class with rumored potential for up to six first-round quarterback prospects. The team also acquired valuable assets in the Montez Sweat and Chase Young trades, which should give them plenty of ammunition to trade up even higher in the draft if Drake Maye (another UNC product) or Jayden Daniels (LSU) don't appeal to them.

Washington tried to go the late-round sleeper route with Howell. It didn't work, but it's not a decision that will hamstring the franchise. What will sink Washington's future prospects is giving Howell another chance.

