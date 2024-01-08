Highlights Washington Commanders have fired head coach Ron Rivera after four seasons.

Former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings exec Rick Spielman will assist in the search for a new head coach.

Myers and Spielman are only aiding in the coaching search and will not be full-time employees for the Commanders.

On Black Monday, the Washington Commanders became one of the first NFL teams to make a change on the sidelines when they announced that they had fired head coach Ron Rivera after four seasons.

It was also revealed that Washington owner Josh Harris will bring in former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers and long-time Minnesota Vikings exec Rick Spielman to lead the search, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Related Commanders need to move on from Sam Howell this offseason After benching Howell for Brissett in each of the last two games, the Commanders will enter this offseason with plenty of questions at QB.

This will be the Commanders' first hire under new owner Josh Harris

Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers, is doing things differently

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Harris purchased the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder in July 2023. In addition to now owning the Commanders, Harris is also the managing partner of the NHL's New Jersey Devils and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. It is already clear from this move that he plans on doing things differently.

Myers, who will aid in the search, helped build the Golden State Warriors' basketball dynasty, reaching six NBA Finals and winning four championships from 2015-2022. He stepped down from his dual roles as the team's President of Basketball Operations and general manager in June and now serves as an analyst for ESPN.

Rick Spielman is also helping with the search for a new coach. Spielman is a much more logical addition to the search team, having served as the Vikings' Vice President of Player Personnel from 2006-2011 before taking on the general manager role for ten seasons from 2012-2021. He was fired by the team in 2021 and, like Myers, is now working for ESPN.

Myers and Spielman are only aiding in the coaching search and will not be full-time employees for the Commanders. The team's GM, Martin Mayhew, is currently still with the team, as is top executive Marty Hurney. The Commanders will have the second selection in the 2024 NFL Draft and could either draft a new franchise QB or trade the pick for a haul of assets.

Some top candidates Myers, Spielman, and company will likely be considering include Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

Source: Adam Schefter