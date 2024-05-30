Highlights Commanders co-owner indicates team name will stay put for now, despite fans disliking it.

Fan poll shows 54% disapproval of Commanders name, only 16% in support.

Cost and time constraints may prevent Commanders from changing name.

What has been a topic of discussion for years for the Washington Commanders may not be something that the franchise’s owners could continue to dialogue about in the future.

Commanders co-owner Marjorie Harris spoke to the media on Wednesday, and she was asked by Ben Standig of The Athletic regarding a change to the name of the team. Harris made it clear that it appears the name will stay put for the time being.

Everybody has an opinion about the name. Some good, some bad, some in the middle. I think that we have a lot of work to do, so that name issue is going to be on the side for now until we can get things going. Quite frankly, I had a whole day out in the community, and I kept referring to the team as the Commanders. And you know what? Sounds pretty good to me. So, for now, it's the Commanders.

Harris is the wife of co-owner Josh Harris, who bought part of the Commanders last year with multiple other partners, including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Ownership seems to be focused on ensuring the Dan Quinn-Jayden Daniels era works out rather than coming up with a new name to satisfy such a diverse fanbase.

Why Commanders Fans May Not Agree with Branding

Studies show fans want a different name from what Washington has now

On Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala and Emily Guskin of the Washington Post did a poll with local Washington sports fans to get their opinions on the team's branding. The results showed that 54 percent either didn’t like the name or hated it altogether. It also showed that only 16 percent supported "Commanders" as the team's nickname.

Washington had its original name from 1937 through 2019, when the team received criticism for the moniker's offensive nature towards Native Americans. With the threat of losing sponsors, the team decided to retire the name in July 2020.

This started the Washington Football Team era, which held strong for two years. After 18 months and following what the team called a "collaboration" with fans, former players, and community leaders, the team decided on "Commanders" as the final name.

Washington NFL Team Names Nickname Years Redskins 1937-2019 Washington Football Team 2020-2021 Commanders 2022-Present

The Commanders' name has not been a favorite for the fans of Washington, as many in the area preferred the Washington Football Team over the Commanders. Other popular names that have been brought up for the team include Redwolves, Hogs, and Redtails.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before moving to Washington, the franchise was based out of Boston from 1932 up until 1936. The franchise's first name was the Boston Braves.

It has been a conversation the new ownership group has been dealing with since last year. One of the partners of the Commanders, Mitchell Rales, was asked in 2023 about a name change and while he did say they would consider it, he made it clear that their previous name would not be returning (via the Washington Post):

That ship has sailed. We’re not going to re-litigate the past. We’re about the future. We’re about building the future and not having a divisive culture that we’re engaged in.

The reality is, even if the team owners wanted to move forward with a name change, it would take time and money to do so. Rick Maese of the Washington Post reported that the original cost of the rebranding could have been up to $10 million.

Washington has been through a lot of changes, from the branding of the team to the ownership moving from Dan Snyder to Harris and company. Fans may be waiting a while to hear whether the team will ever move away from the Commanders' name, but for now, they will have to get used to it.

