Highlights Trigger Warning: this article contains references to a sexual assault case.

Washington Commanders kicker Brandon McManus, as well as his former team (the Jacksonville Jaguars), are being sued for alleged harassment on a team flight to London last season.

The Washington Commanders decided to release McManus following the serious allegations.

Last week, it was reported that Washington Commanders kicker Brandon McManus, as well as his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, are being sued in civil court over McManus' alleged actions throughout the course of the Jaguars' team flight to London last season.

The lawsuit filed against McManus and the Jaguars cited the kicker harassing and making unwarranted sexual advances towards two members of the flight staff. The two women are demanding a trial by jury and seeking more than $1 million for "severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation."

Now, a week after the suit became public, the Commanders have distanced themselves from the kicker. Per the team, McManus has been released in the wake of the allegations against him.

Earlier this offseason, Washington opted not to re-sign incumbent kicker Joey Slye, instead signing McManus to a one-year, $3.6 million contract. Slye has since signed with the New England Patriots.

Attorney Compares McManus' Situation To DeShaun Watson

Commanders' new ownership stands in stark contrast to previous group

The last Commanders' regime - led by previous owner Dan Snyder - was routinely lambasted for their failure to create a safe work environment for employees of the team, and they were the subject of multiple investigations regarding sexual harassment.

Snyder and the team were eventually fined $10 million for cultivating their "toxic workplace", with Snyder in particular being punished for sexually harassing former employee Tiffani Johnston. Eventually, he sold the franchise for $6.05 billion to a group led by Josh Harris last year.

Upon the announcement of the lawsuit against McManus, the Commanders released a statement saying that "[the team] takes allegations of this nature very seriously." After a week of doing their own research into the matter, the team felt they had sufficient justification to release McManus.

McManus' group called the lawsuit and allegations "demonstrably false" and an "extortion attempt" by the two women who brought the case to light. The NFL is conducting its own investigation into the matter, and it remains highly unlikely that McManus will sign with another team whilst awaiting the conclusion to this legal saga.

The women's attorney, Tony Buzbee, also released a statement, calling out the league's callous attitude towards the allegations and comparing them to the infamous sexual assault allegations brought against then-Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson a few years ago:

"Before the filing [of the lawsuit], we attempted, without success, to resolve this matter without the need for litigation. Our efforts at resolution were met with arrogance, ignorance and stupidity, strikingly similar to how Deshaun Watson's team responded when we tried to resolve those cases pre-filing. The allegations made in this lawsuit are very serious. ... It's a shame that this type of conduct still occurs. It happens far too often. These women were simply trying to do their jobs!"

The two flight attendants, who were serving the Jaguars for the first time on their flight to London, have since been removed from serving the team. The lawsuit notes that they have been unfairly unpunished in their occupational space because of the actions of McManus (and the lack of proper supervision by the team).

This legal case is still in its nascent stages. More information regarding the lawsuit filed against McManus and the Jaguars will become available to the public in the coming months.

