The hirings of Lynn and Tapp are just the most recent by new owner Josh Harris off of the 2023 NFC Champions.

The Commanders are set to begin a massive rebuild after Dan Snyder's tumultuous tenure.

The Washington Commanders' remodel is moving further along.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Commanders were plucking two more members of the San Francisco 49ers' staff for their 2024 campaign.

Kyle Shanahan's assistant head coach, Anthony Lynn, will be Washington's new run game coordinator, while Darryl Tapp will serve as the defensive line coach after functioning as the assistant defensive line coach in the Bay Area last season.

Lynn and Tapp are the newest colleagues of recently hired head coach Dan Quinn, who is embarking on his first head coaching stint since he was fired by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

Commanders are taking from established and successful regimes

Washington is looking to do things differently in 2024 and beyond

New owner Josh Harris is attempting to quickly rid his franchise of Dan Snyder's pervasive stench, and is pulling from some of the league's best organizations to do so. He has not only brought in Tapp and Lynn from San Francisco, but general manager Adam Peters as well.

Peters has followed in Harris' steps too; Detroit Lions' senior director of player personnel, Lance Newmark, is reportedly joining him in the nation's capital as assistant general manager, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lynn played six years in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos in 1997 & 1998. He has been on staff in the league every year since, including four seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20), with whom he went 33-31, including one postseason appearance in 2018, where they went 1-1.

Tapp, a defensive end, spent time in six organizations over his 12-year career. He had a career-best seven sacks as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2007, and played the 2013 season in the nation's capital.

