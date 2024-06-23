Highlights Terry McLaurin is impressed by rookie QB Jayden Daniels, especially the youngster's poise.

McLaurin has played under numerous QBs in Washington, but believes Daniels could be a long-term solution.

Despite revolving door at QB in Washington in recent years, McLaurin sees potential for success with Daniels.

An All-Pro wide receiver is already seeing some exciting flashes of greatness in his new rookie quarterback.

During OTAs, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin gave high praise to No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels during a discussion with a favorite host of his. As McLaurin told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt:

The first thing that stood out to me about Jayden Daniels is the poise he came in with the first day in the building. It seemed like he knew the entire offense when we got there. He's in there calling the huddles through the walkthroughs. He's in there calling the plays, and he's extremely confident. It's a testament to his preparation and his studying that he did on his own. But also, I think the kid loves ball, and he has a good feel for the game. So I think he really came in with the right mindset and energy, and guys are already gravitating to him.

That's some very high praise given to a rookie from a veteran wideout. So how will the connection grow for McLaurin and Daniels heading into the 2024 season? Let's take a deeper dive...

Related Commanders Will Extend Wild Streak if Jayden Daniels Starts Week 1 The Washington Commanders have been searching for their next franchise quarterback for quite some time now. They hope Jayden Daniels is their answer.

Terry McLaurin Will Hope QB Carousel Ends With Daniels

McLaurin noted that Daniels has mastered the playbook surprisingly fast

Now, McLaurin is used to playing under different systems. In fact, once September rolls around, Daniels will be the eighth different Week 1 quarterback to start for the Commanders in the last eight seasons. But, with someone who has high expectations, there is a different atmosphere surrounding the QB room in the nation's capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since being drafted in 2019, every year Terry McLaurin has seen a different starting QB join his side in Week 1. Jayden Daniels will be the sixth different QB to fill that role in 2024.

There have been some notable names to pass through the ranks of that Week 1 quarterback position in Washington over the last few years.

Commanders Week 1 Starting QBs in McLaurin's Career Year QB 2019 (Rookie Year) Case Keenum 2020 (Covid Season) Dwayne Haskins 2021 Taylor Heinicke 2022 Carson Wentz 2023 Sam Howell 2024 Jayden Daniels (Likely)

So, yes, it would be fair to say that the revolving door situation at quarterback in Washington might be getting a bit tiring. But, it's nothing new for Terry McLaurin, who has put his head down and produced year in and year out as one of just four WRs to record 75+ receptions and 1,000+ yards in each of the last four years.

However, Daniels has the collegiate resume that certainly made him worthy of being the No. 2 overall pick in this past April's draft. And he has also shown his talents to his new teammate in Mr. McLaurin.

The question is, will this early success lead to bigger things down the road in Washington? McLaurin certainly thinks so, but only time will tell.

Sources: SVP SportsCenter on ESPN

All sources courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.