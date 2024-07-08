Highlights David Croft delivered a commentary masterclass during Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking ninth Silverstone win on the 7th of July.

Crofty's passion and expertise made the event even more exciting for fans worldwide.

Hamilton's victory marked a dream-like ending to his last season with Mercedes, securing 12 consecutive podiums at Silverstone.

David Croft gave a commentary masterclass as Lewis Hamilton crossed the line to win for a record ninth time at Silverstone on the 7th of July. The Silverstone 2024 race was a rollercoaster of unpredictability. From changeable weather conditions, to a fierce battle for the top step on the podium, the race had it all. And let's not forget the Crofty masterclass on the microphone, adding another layer of excitement to the event.

Similar to the likes of commentary legends Martin Brundle and Murray Walker, Crofty has been the leading voice for a generation of Formula 1 fans. As a result, you can expect first-class commentary accompanying the exceptional driving. He has been present on the mic for monumental F1 moments, including Nico Rosberg’s 2016 World Championship win, Max Verstappen’s maiden F1 victory after the two Silver Arrows collided in Barcelona, and most notably, the 2021 season finale.

Lewis Hamilton Wins 2024 British GP

During the final lap of the 2024 British Grand Prix, Hamilton held a two-second lead over second-place Verstappen. As the lap progressed, it became increasingly clear that the Brit would secure a record-breaking ninth win at Silverstone. Enter David Croft.

Shouting down the microphone to millions of fans worldwide as Hamilton reached speeds of 200mph coming down the Hangar Straight: “He is the man who raises the bar. Who raises the stats, who takes things to a stratospheric level.”

The pure passion in Crofty’s voice was reflected in the fans as the grandstands rose to their feet as Hamilton whipped his car around turn 15, Stowe. “He’s only got three corners now, he can see the crowd standing and giving him a round of applause, he is ready to kickstart the celebration," he continued.

F1 history was then made as Hamilton crossed the line, winning a record ninth time at Silverstone, and achieving his 12th consecutive podium at the iconic circuit. A dream-like ending during his last season with Mercedes, a team which he has won a whopping 83 Grands Prix with and six Drivers’ Championships.

Gasping for breath and continuing his microphone masterclass, Crofty then delivered a line which will go down in sporting history.

“Eight times we’ve said it before, here’s a ninth for ya. Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix. What a victory. Hamilton is back.” This fantastic commentary and pure passion only added to the celebratory chaos that erupted as the seven-time champion crossed the line in front of the British fans.

No stutters and leaving little time for breathing, Crofty understood just how important of a sporting moment he was commentating on. With his trademark scream that fans have become so familiar with, there is no doubt we will hear this David Croft commentary for years to come. It was a record-breaking moment, taking place alongside some world-class commentary.

After a disappointing couple of years, Mercedes look to be on the rise as Hamilton is back on the top step of the podium. Recently, the German powerhouse have outperformed Ferrari, something which is surely on the mind of Hamilton after his record-breaking Silverstone win.