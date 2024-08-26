Ex-Sky Sports commentator Bryn Law has criticised his former employers' coverage of Liverpool's Premier League win over Brentford on Sunday. The Reds ran out convincing 2-0 victors as goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah ensured Arne Slot continued his winning start, but Law has slammed coverage of the game, suggesting Liverpool were over-represented on the live broadcast.

Kelly Cates, daughter of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, was Sky's presenter for the match alongside former Reds Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher, who was on co-commentary duties with Peter Drury. Redknapp played for the Reds from 1991 to 2002, making over 300 appearances for the club, winning the FA and League Cups.

Meanwhile, Carragher remains an icon at Anfield, having won the historic 2005 Champions League during his 737 appearances in 17 years with Liverpool. The other guest on Sky Sport's panel was ex-Everton and Manchester City player Izzy Christiansen, meaning Brentford were not represented at all among the punditry team.

What Bryn Law Said

He claimed Sky Sports was 'basically LFCTV' on Sunday

Commenting on the coverage on Twitter, Law, who now works for Leeds United's LUTV, wrote:

"Sky’s coverage of this Liverpool v Brentford game is basically LFCTV - ex players as co-comm & studio guest, LFC associated presenter. "Could they not have at least found an ex-Brentford player as a 2nd studio guest? The pretense of broadcaster’s neutrality a thing of the past?"

Further to this, Law suggested that smaller clubs should have their own coverage when they come up against the traditional big six club, adding in the thread: "They should let ‘the little club’ do their own red button coverage clubs, then they could go full ‘big club’ with impunity."

Sky Sports also put emphasis on Liverpool coverage even prior to the first game of Super Sunday, in which Bournemouth faced Newcastle at the Vitality Stadium. Pundits were seen in the Liverpool dressing room discussing the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have all entered the final year of their contracts with the club, while Carragher's interview with the new Liverpool manager Slot was also shown hours ahead of the game taking place at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Steals Headlines

Liverpool bias continued long after the final whistle

After the full-time whistle sounded, the Liverpool bias that the punditry team established from the offset of Sunday's coverage continued. But perhaps it was a little more understandable after Trent Alexander-Arnold became the centerpiece of the victory's primary talking point.

The club's vice-captain was one of several players brought off with less than 20 minutes still to play, being replaced by youngster Conor Bradley. The 25-year-old was seen looking not best pleased with the decision as his manager explained his reasons to him. He also looked just as miffed after the full-time whistle, which sent social media into overdrive after the prolific assist-maker was linked with a move to Real Madrid last month.

In his post-match press conference, Slot played down any lingering fears by saying he understood his right-back's frustrations, while the player himself took to Twitter and Instagram to thank the fans. Nevertheless, his actions led the pundits down a rabbit-hole of rumours, and he said she said, which meant Brentford got very little analysis all afternoon.