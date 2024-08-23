Key Takeaways You want to avoid these common fantasy football mistakes because a simple oversight can set your team back.

Avoid overpaying for a quarterback. By waiting, you can build a stronger squad overall.

Stay cautious with team loyalty. Don't be only a fan of your team, be a fan of the sport. Focus on winning, not fandom.

We must prepare for another season of the best sport on this planet. We must be in tune with every move happening across the 32 teams in the league. Have you ever heard the quote," If you fail to prepare, you prepare to fail?" We are here to help guide you past the top ten NFL Fantasy Football mistakes you can make in the 2024 season that will sink your chances of dominating your league and winning the championship, keeping you motivated and focused on your goal.

Let's begin our list with the minimal risk to the most significant risk at number ten.

1 10. Ignoring Bye Weeks

Missing multiple players can blow up a week

Imagine this: you've carefully built your fantasy football team with key players from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore Ravens. You're confident about your chances of winning the league. But as Week 14 approaches, you realize that over 50% of your players are on bye. This oversight could derail your entire season. Considering bye weeks in your team-building strategy is crucial to avoid such a predicament, keeping you cautious and attentive.

This issue is the smallest of the ten issues you can create for yourself in fantasy football. The reason behind this is simple: We don't want to skip talent just to be cautious of bye weeks. If we have players from all those teams, we have a strong lineup in 95% of the weeks. We have one week to work around a significant issue, and we can plan for that in other moments throughout our draft and waiver wire selection to circumvent the problems that occur with bye weeks.

2 9. Overpaying For A QB

It's better to wait

When we discuss overpaying for a quarterback, we can attack this from multiple fronts. First, if you are in an auction league, this is as straightforward as possible, so don't overpay for the layer. Most leagues are 1QB leagues, and you can pay down for a quarterback and pay up elsewhere to build an overall stronger squad weekly.

We have seen quarterbacks slowly creeping up average draft position (ADP) over the years for regular redraft. Although drafting a quarterback earlier is more commonplace, let's not get too crazy! Drafting a Jalen Hurts in the first round is the easiest way to lose your fantasy football league. Remember, you can't win your league at the fantasy draft, but you can lose it by making a boneheaded decision that will come back to haunt you throughout the year.

3 8. Drafting Too Many Players From Your Favorite Team

Don't be a fan first, be a manager of your team

Everyone loves drafting players from their favorite team. Of course, you want to root for your favorite player to get in the end-zone as you watch your team march down the field to victory. The issue with this scenario is having too many eggs in one basket. You are also drafting with your heart and not your head.

Too many eggs in one basket is simple: You will have to live or die by your team. This theory initially sounds excellent until they let you down and lose a game while putting up low offensive totals. Now, your team lost, and your fantasy team failed you, leaving you in a state of despair until next week.

Drafting with your heart and not your head is the other issue you must worry about with this mistake. You have to play fantasy football with your head. Suppose you are a Philadelphia Eagles fan who drafts Saquon Barkley before Bijan Robinson because you love that your team elevated their running back room. You are sure to limit your fantasy football team's potential outcome within the league. Your NFL team will not care if you draft someone else, and no one should question your fandom because fantasy football is about winning, not brownie points.

4 7. Chasing Last Year's Stats

Lightning rarely strikes twice

Last year's stats are great; the issue with the previous year's stats is that it's a finite world. It's over and done with, and it will not matter for the upcoming season. Instead, you must focus on how those stats will portray and build upon any offseason moves made around the player you are ready to draft. Let's use the example of Saquon Barkley last year; you see his stats against a player like Jahmyr Gibbs and instantly scream out, "This guy is a bum!

The issue with that exclamation is that Barkley is on a new team now, meaning those stats mean nothing. After he moved from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles, he was surrounded by a new offensive line, a new play-caller, and better weapons.

Last year's stats are a piece of the puzzle, but they don't complete the whole picture.

5 6. Ignoring Handcuffs

Sometimes some insurance is the right play

Handcuffs are the backup running back to one of your running backs already on your fantasy team. If we stick with our running example of Barkley from the Philadelphia Eagles, your handcuff would be Kenneth Gainwell.

Handcuffs are vital in the right situation because they can become bell-cow running backs for your fantasy football team. We like to follow the rule of good players on good offenses, which means those are the best handcuffs to target

6 5. Drafting Based on Name Recognition

Dig a little deeper

You should not base your draft selection on the fact that you can recognize their name. Just because you realize who they aren't doesn't make the draft pick a good choice. Like Julian Jones, you could be drafting someone team-hopping at the end of their career. Like Nick Chubb, you could be drafting someone coming off major surgery and already on the wrong side of the age curve. Name recognition alone is a risky way to draft aging players who won't help your team.

7 4. Focusing Only On Starters

Injuries hit every team, be prepared

For the majority of your team, you want to be a starter in the NFL. However, in the late round of your drafts, you want to look for upside, or you'll miss the diamonds in the rough. One of the best diamonds in the rough was Arian Foster and if you correctly identified him in his rookie year for the Houston Texans, you won your fantasy football league.

Don't look down upon a backup who needs a break to shine.

8 3. Ignoring Your League Rules

You play to win the game, so know how to play

Always know your league's scoring system. Learning how to earn every point in your league will help formulate your draft board. It would also be best to learn how your waivers work and when the trade deadline lands in your league. Remember, if you fail to prepare, you are preparing to fail.

When checking your league's scoring system, check these basic rules: Is it standard scoring, half-point per reception (PPR), or point per reception? You must also find out if tight ends get unique scoring, as TE premium is a new fad sweeping the nation in the last few years. Finally, make sure it's a 1QB or a Superflex league where you can start two quarterbacks. Knowing that will change your draft strategy and the players' average draft position (ADP).

Finally, know how your injured reserve works. Can you place suspended players in that section? Do they need to be on the list of people who are physically unable to perform (PUP) to enter your IR, or can they go there if they ￼are questionable? Knowing the answer to these questions will help you cross an injured/suspended player off your list or allow you to take advantage of their dropping ADP.

9 2. Draft Name Fatigue

Veterans are there for a reason

Another issue people always have is draft name fatigue. They have seen a player's name, like Kirk Cousins, for years. It isn't exciting to them anymore. It doesn't get the juices flowing or the motor running, so they ignore them based on a snap decision. Don't be that person in your league. That person never wins because they allowed their heart to overrule the brain.

We understand the rookies, and the "second-year breakout" is alluring. Don't let the fantasy football lust pull you away from ole reliable if ole reliable is still a valuable fantasy football asset to your team.

Take your time, analyze the player, and ask yourself, "Am I fading them because they bore me or because they deserve it?" You'll thank yourself in the long run.

10 1. Being Unprepared For The Draft

Don't be that guy!

This rule is a simple rule. Come prepared. You can only become an expert if you prepare. Considering you are reading this article, we aren't too concerned you will do this, but this can't be the end of the journey. Read camp news, look at depth charts, and read more fantasy football articles. Gather all the information you can because the work you do now will make you a champion later on.

If you follow this list, you are sure to give your team the best chance to gain an advantage and win fantasy football this year. Remember, fantasy football is a marathon. It doesn't stop at the draft, and you can't win your league at the draft. However, you can surely lose your league at the draft by not adhering to the rules we just laid out. Good luck this offseason, and go crush those leagues!