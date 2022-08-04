English netball star Helen Housby went viral on TikTok after she was captured dancing to Lizzo mid-match.

Housby was playing for England during their group match against Northern Ireland at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

With About Damn Time by Lizzo blaring over the speakers during a break in play, the 28-year-old was caught dancing to the song, copying a number of moves from TikTok.

She then quickly switched back to her game face as play got underway.

The video was shared on TikTok by the Commonwealth Games Federation, racking up nearly 60 million views so far.

England secured a 71-27 victory over Northern Ireland, and progressed all the way to the semi-finals at the tournament. They were beaten by Australia 60-51 in the last four, and then failed to secure a bronze medal after falling to New Zealand 55-48.

Australia were the eventual goal medal winners, beating Jamaica 55-51.

Video: Watch Helen Housby dance to Lizzo mid-match at Commonwealth Games

Helen Housby's iconic moment at 2018 Commonwealth Games

England were the Commonwealth Games defending champions after securing a dramatic victory against hosts Australia at Gold Coast 2018.

In a fiercely contested final, Australia had levelled the score at 51-51 with just 20 seconds remaining.

With just four seconds left on the clock, Housby missed a shot, but was then awarded a penalty.

The star showed no signs of pressure as she scored the point which won England a historic Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The euphoric celebrations began as soon as the buzzer sounded, with the moment later winning an accolade at BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Housby, who currently plays for New South Wales Swifts in Australia, has been representing England since 2014 and is one of the most recognisable netball players in the world.

As well as three Commonwealth Games, she has played at two World Cups, helping England to a bronze medal in 2015 and 2019.

Housby will be playing in her third World Cup this summer. She was selected for the England squad travelling to South Africa for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from July 28th to August 6th.