Highlights Manchester United face Man City in the Community Shield final on August 10 to mark the start to the 2024-25 football season.

Team setups remain uncertain due to injury crises in the United camp and Pep Guardiola's venturesome selection processes.

Amad Diallo is expected to be given the nod, while Euro 2024 stars are rested in heavy supply for the Citizens.

In a repeat of last season's FA Cup final, Manchester United will have a chance to make it two consecutive wins over Manchester City on August 10 when the two city rivals face off in the 2024 Community Shield final. The Red Devils dramatic 2-1 victory last time out not only saw them extend their record of most FA Cup titles with a 13th triumph, but it ultimately allowed Erik ten Hag to cling on to his job following a dismal Premier League campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The two sides met in consecutive FA Cup finals in 2022/23 and 2023/24 - the first time since 1885 that the same two clubs have met in consecutive FA Cup finals.

And while his first opportunity at vindicating the Jim Ratcliffe-led hierarchy's decision comes under the composed facade of what many circles claim to be a 'glorified pre-season friendly', neither side of Manchester will want to lose their bragging rights to their fiercest rivals, spurring on an otherwise overlooked fixture.

But such is the way either side have navigated their pre-season tours so far, the first question on the tip of everyone's tongues is how both managers will set up their teams. Usually, the team news that surfaces around an hour before kick-off will give a good indication of how they intend to start the Premier League campaign. But with Pep Guardiola being infamously known for his roulette selection process, and Ten Hag being forced into a reshuffle following an injury crisis, working out how each starting eleven will look next week is a tall order.

Man United's Predicted XI

Amad Diallo handed a chance to continue red-hot form

Injuries to Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Marcus Rashford, and £52million signing Leny Yoro have only complicated matters for Manchester United, exacerbating the club's precarious transition phase after having already given Ten Hag the green light to stay onboard at the club.

However, while it might make the pre-season litmus test against their city neighbours that much more difficult, it does, on the upside, make the Dutchman's selection process fractionally more straightforward. In defence, it is expected that United will go with a more old-fashioned setup, with Andre Onana staying between the sticks, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire replacing those injured in the heart of the back-line, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Amass being rewarded for their steady form on the flanks.

Luckily, midfield picks itself. With no major injury blows in this area of the pitch, ten Hag will most likely opt to go full-strength in the middle of the park, with Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Mason Mount coming in. The only downside is a lack of Kobbie Mainoo, who is expected to get a little extra recovery time following England's Euro 2024 final loss against Spain.

In attack, Amad Diallo should almost definitely retain his starting position on the right wing, with three games during pre-season seeing him notch a goal contribution in each, and thus amplifying the volume of those who have demanded him to get more opportunities next season. Elsewhere, Joshua Zirkzee is expected to be thrown into the deep end with his competitive debut after injuries to Hojlund and Rashford, while Jadon Sancho will hope to prove he can revive his Old Trafford residency.

Man City's Predicted XI

'Pep roulette' strikes again for Euro 2024 stars

After securing an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title last term, there aren't too many reasons for City fans to dislike their mastermind head coach, Guardiola. However, much like a mad scientist or in similar vein to a frantic genius, the Spaniard loves an experiment.

Sometimes, these trials can lead to errors. And, for the majority of the time, they are most prevalent in cup finals and early-season fixtures where Guardiola likes to give his big guns a much-needed break before the campaign enters its imperative hours. With this in mind, it's very likely that Rodri, Kyle Walker, John Stones, and last season's PFA Player of the Year, Phil Foden, will remain on the sidelines, perhaps even beyond the Community Shield after the quartet reached the Euro 2024 final with their respective countries.

This shouldn't come as any concern for the perennial domestic winners, though, as Mateo Kovacic looks to be improving with every passing minute in the middle of the park, while Oscar Bobb and Jack Grealish have impressed from either flank in pre-season friendlies, including in narrow losses against AC Milan and Barcelona.

As for Stones and Walker, Guardiola can (and has in the past) rely on Rico Lewis - who is one of the best teenagers in the Premier League - and Nathan Ake to keep the ship steady, with Stefan Ortega also expected to retain his position as the 'cup goalkeeper' as reports continue to circulate around Ederson's future, too.

With both Rodri and Foden being rested, the only real surprise in the lineup could come in the shape of bright-eyed 19-year-old midfielder Nico O'Reilly. Although most neutrals will be unaware of his name, there's a good chance he will feature prominently next season after featuring in all three pre-season friendlies so far, proving he has what it takes to be the next big thing to slide off the Man City conveyor belt.