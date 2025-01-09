Serie A side Como 1907 are now pushing to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the Janaury transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Rashford has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, with new manager Ruben Amorim omitting him from the squad. The English forward has only been in one of Amorim's squads of late, but he was an unused substitute against Newcastle.

A January departure appears to be the most likely solution for Rashford, while Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column that the United forward's representatives are currently travelling around Europe to meet with clubs.

According to Sky Sports' Di Marzio, Como 1907, managed by former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, are pushing to try and sign Rashford during the winter window. It's certainly come as a surprise considering Como 1907 were plying their trade in Serie B last season and are struggling in Italy's top flight, but they've been splashing the cash so far in the January transfer window.

Rashford certainly isn't the only player who could be heading through the exit door, with GIVEMESPORT sources confirming that United are putting up most of their squad for sale at the right price. There have even been suggestions of academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo departing as contract talks stall.

One issue with a Rashford exit is his hefty wages and disappointing form over the last few years. Clubs who might be able to afford him will unlikely want him due to his recent performances, while other sides might struggle to justify his reported £325k-a-week salary.

If Amorim is rarely even giving Rashford a chance to impress from the bench, then it feels as though the writing is on the wall for the English forward. It's likely to be quite a disappointing way to end for not only Rashford, but the supporters at Old Trafford, as football fans often love to see 'one of their own' representing the club and flourishing at the highest level.

Unfortunately, it's just not working out for Rashford at the moment.

