Highlights Amen and Ausar Thompson are athletic with mostly similar physical profiles, but Amen is more explosive.

Ausar shows more promise as a scorer due to his jump-shot progress and inside arc scoring percentages.

The twins excel defensively with Ausar guarding the perimeter well and Amen generating turnovers. Both need to improve outside shooting.

Before they took the NBA by storm, Amen and Ausar Thompson were dominating in the Overtime Elite program for two years. Though an unconventional route, it helped mold them both as players and professionals. It also gave them their first experience playing against each other after a lifetime of being teammates.

Selected back to back in the 2023 NBA Draft, in many ways, Amen and Ausar play exactly how twins would be expected to. From their numbers to their games. However, there are several discernible differences between the two.

The Physical Profile

Amen and Ausar Thompson are as athletic as they look

The Thompson Twins are 6-foot-6 and 200-plus pounds with lean and muscular frames. They’re athletic with quick feet and highly adept at shading opponents defensively. In transition, they’re coast-to-coast above-the-rim threats. In the halfcourt, they're quick leapers, which lends itself to their rebounding prowess. However, there’s a bit of a difference between them athletically.

Prototypical Physiques Player Height Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Standing Vertical Amen Thompson 6-foot-6 214 pounds 7-foot-0 8-foot-8 44 in. Ausar Thompson 6-foot-6 218 pounds 7-foot-0 8-foot-8 38 in.

The most noticeable incongruity is that Amen is simply a bit more explosive than his brother. He has much more burst in his first step. His 44-inch vertical is six inches higher than Ausar’s. Lastly, Amen looks to be a bit more fluid.

Yet, while Amen has several advantages, Ausar’s hangtime is more pronounced. This helps him be arguably just as much of a threat when he's headed towards the rim with a head of steam. As the twins add muscle and strength, they’ll be menacing on their way to the rim.

The Offense Favors Ausar

As a scorer, Ausar is a bit further along in his development

The Thompson Twins have shown themselves to be solid slashers, but have yet to emphasize this area of their game. Right now, they get most of their points in transition, as a pick-and-roll roll man, on cuts, and on putbacks.

However, before he was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to blood clotting, Ausar was particularly willing to attempt jumpers. To that point, 23.5 percent of Ausar’s attempts were threes this season. Only 15.9 percent of Amen’s attempts have been from deep. This hasn't led to him having more success overall. Ausar shot 19.0 percent on catch-and-shoot threes this season, whereas Amen shoots 20.0 percent on catch-and-shoot threes.

Nonetheless, after the All-Star Break, Ausar showed progress on his 3-ball. In those nine games, he shot 27.6 percent from distance. He also shot 29.6 percent on catch-and-shoot threes and 33.3 percent on pull-ups. In his last five games, he shot 31.3 percent on catch-and-shoot threes.

Ausar Thompson — Catch-and-Shoot Progression Span 3P% 2023-24 (63 games) 19.0% Post-All-Star Break (9 games) 29.6% Last 5 games 31.3%

Amen has not shown this progression, shooting 18.2 percent on catch-and-shoot threes post-All-Star Break.

Inside the arc, Ausar is more solid, with promising numbers on his turnaround jumper. He’s made 50.0 percent (7-14) of his turnaround fadeaways, 62.5 percent (5-8) of his turnaround jump shots, and 50.0 percent (1-2) of his turnaround bank shots. Altogether, he’s shooting 54.2 percent (13-24) on his turnaround jumpers.

To touch on their passing ability, the Thompson Twins display high-level processing and preternatural court vision. They also have the strength, dexterity, and coordination to make any pass that’s required. However, both players have been utilized off-ball more than they have in years past. As a result, their numbers don't reflect their talent level in this area.

This season, Ausar has averaged 1.9 assists (3.4 potential assists) per game. Amen has averaged 2.2 assists (4.4 potential assists) per game. To that point, they haven’t gotten to display their games much. But make no mistake, the talent is there.

Defense is Where They Shine

The Thompson Twins are at their best on the defensive end

For many, the defense is the most exciting part of the Thompson Twins’ game.

Ausar has shown himself capable of guarding along the perimeter at an All-Defensive level. He takes great pride in shadowing his assignment, bothering ball-handlers and shot-takers with his length. He’s also shown the ability to alter shots around the rim at a high rate due to his physical tools, anticipation, and reaction time. In fact, his block rate (3.2 percent) is the second-highest in the Detroit Pistons’ rotation.

Amen has displayed these same qualities as a defender, though he may be a bit more disruptive as far as generating turnovers. Like Ausar, his lower body strength and use of his 7-foot-0 wingspan allows him to suffocate ball-handlers of myriad sizes.

However, for a point guard, his tools at this end are particularly impressive. His block rate (3.0 percent) ranks third on the Houston Rockets among their rotation players. His steal rate (2.9 percent) ranks second, behind only Tari Eason.

Improvements Need to Be Made

In the offseason, there are a couple of key areas for the Thompson Twins to work on

Both Thompson Twins need to work on their outside shooting. Though they can be good players without an efficient three-ball, their ability to knock down those shots enhances the team’s chances of winning. With their first step, it also makes it that much easier for them to get to the rim on drives.

Amen and Ausar Thompson — At a Glance Player MPG PPG APG RPG SPG BPG FG% 3P% Amen Thompson 20.3 8.7 2.2 5.8 1.2 0.7 53.9% 15.7% Ausar Thompson 25.1 8.8 1.9 6.4 1.1 0.9 48.3% 18.6%

That being said, the Thompson Twins also need to improve their ball-handling and upper-body strength in order to become better slashers.