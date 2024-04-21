The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and one of this year's top prospects is tight end Brock Bowers. A three-year standout for the Georgia Bulldogs, Bowers is projected to go in the top 10 of the draft and should be an instant impact-maker in the league.

Overall, this year's tight end class is down compared to previous years, and especially so compared to the 2023 tight end draft class.

The 2023 draft class featured several promising tight ends, but the most successful of the crop was Sam LaPorta, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the 34th overall pick.

LaPorta played for a stagnant Iowa Hawkeyes offense in college, so he was not as highly touted as other players in the draft class, but he had all the tools and traits for the Lions to feel confident in drafting him to be their tight end of the future.

LaPorta was the perfect example of why smart teams always draft traits and film-based characteristics over judging production and statistics. Bowers certainly had plenty of production at Georgia, but that is far from the reason he will be one of the best players selected. His skill set and versatility for the tight end position are rare, and he could be on his way to a breakout season.

LaPorta is the latest rookie to have a breakout season, so how will Bowers style compare and contrast during his first NFL season?

Comparing Background's

A look at the top prospect and the top rookies' background

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

When checking both players' intangibles, they are built extremely similarly.

LaPorta and Bowers Intangibles Intangibles LaPorta Bowers Height 6'3 6'3 Weight 245 243 Arm Length 32.125 32.75 Hand size 10.25 9.75

Both players stand 6'3" tall, and Laporta outweighs Bowers by only two pounds (245 vs 243), while Bowers has slightly longer arms at 32.75" compared to Laporta's at 32.125". Two pounds and about a half-inch of reach may not seem like much, but these are the things that NFL Scouts will agonize over.

Bowers didn't do any athletic testing at the combine or Georgia pro-day, and he didn't have to. At this point in the process, it could only be used against him if a few tests were not up to par, and could cause his draft stock to fall.

LaPorta did participate, since he was projected as an early day-two pick, and he tested at an elite level. His numbers showed off an explosive, flexible athlete, capable of cutting quickly and having the skill set to make hard catches.

Given their similar stature, it is possible that Bowers would have tested very similarly to LaPorta. When taking a look at the film, the similarities pop out even more.

Comparing Both Players

Looking at ways that LaPorta and Bowers are similar

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In some ways, LaPorta's electric rookie campaign mirrored Bowers final season at Georgia. They both utilized stellar route running, good hands, yard after catch ability, and were staples for their team in the redzone.

Route running

Both players use an effective blend of cutting ability and subtle head movement to manipulate defenders and create separation.

Bowers has good explosion off the snap and takes off vertically up the field. Bowers reaches the top of his route and starts to look to the right. This causes the linebacker to start to sit down in coverage, but Bowers quickly plants his inside foot and breaks on an out route.

The pass is online, and Bowers hauls it in, turning up the field for some extra yards.

Similarly to Bowers, LaPorta quickly exits his stance and starts his route by running up the field. He reads the cushion provided by the linebacker and plants his feet quickly before breaking toward the sideline.

This is good situational awareness by LaPorta to know what depth the linebacker was playing coverage at, and making sure to stop his route with enough room to make his break and the catch.

Neither of these plays was complicated, but they both show that Bowers and LaPorta are athletic and cerebral route runners.

Yard-after-catch ability

Being able to turn up the field after a big catch can separate great players from their competitors. Bowers and LaPorta both do a good job of finding ways to tack on yards after the catch, even if they do so in different ways.

Georgia shows a zone run to the left, but Bowers breaks to the right flat as the quarterback pulls the ball. The quarterback quickly hits Bowers, who shows off the wheels and quickly darts up the field. As the defenders close in, Bowers lowers his shoulder and delivers a blow before he is brought down.

The Lions use a pre-snap motion and route out of the backfield to take advantage of the man-to-man defense, while LaPorta comes across the field on a drag route. Wide open with space, the quarterback delivers the ball and LaPorta charges toward the endzone.

LaPorta isn't as fast as Bowers, but he uses his shifty speed to put a good juke on the would-be tackler and shows off his power by diving into the endzone.

In space, Bowers is the more fluid athlete, but LaPorta's ability to make men miss and run with force made him hard to stop in his first season.

Red zone targets

Being a quality red-zone target is one of the most important traits that an NFL-caliber tight end can have. LaPorta found the endzone 10 times as a rookie, while Bowers recorded 31 career touchdowns at Georgia.

Georgia runs a rollout play, with the receivers breaking to the inside. This opens up a chance for Bowers to head to the flat with some space to work with. The quarterback delivers the ball, but Bowers is still short of the pylon.

With some extra effort, Bowers extends and stretches the ball out over the goal line.

LaPorta is lined up as the outside receiver, and on the snap, he runs an angle route against the zone defense. This gives LaPorta a bit of inside leverage on the defensive back, and as he breaks inside, the quarterback delivers the ball.

Selling out, LaPorta reaches out and grabs the ball, securing it for a touchdown.

Both players are tough around the end-zone, and both used second efforts to give their team an advantage.

Finding the Differences

The two share one big difference

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

LaPorta and Bowers share many similarities in the way they play, and in some ways, the season LaPorta had in 2023 could be a primer for what football fans can expect from Bowers in 2024.

LaPorta is likely to continue to improve his game and could be on the shortlist to be the best tight end in football in 2024. Bowers will enter the league with plenty of attention, but if he can adjust to the speed of the NFL, he will have nothing to worry about.

The biggest difference that the two will share is the way that their teams will align them and how they will be utilized.

Bowers H-Back/Slot

Bowers is listed as a tight end and will be referred to as such for the entirety of his career, but his alignment at Georgia was not traditional. Unlike LaPorta, who often lined up in the "Y" position, or in a traditional three-point stance, Bowers often times lined up as an H-Back.

The H-Back alignment is often assigned to a tight end or fullback who lines up just outside the tackle and off the line. In most offenses, the H-Back is a player often assigned dirty work like blocking or kicking out defensive linemen and linebackers.

In Georgia's offense, they found a way to weaponize Bowers as the H, and it paid off.

At first, Bowers appears to be getting ready to be the lead blocker on a reverse, but just as quickly, he takes off down the field on a route, and the play results in a big gain.

Having Bowers lined up in the H gives him a chance to build up momentum on passing plays, and helps him to gain speed off the snap. Georgia used this alignment to make it hard to predict where he would end up on any given play, or how he could be used to affect a defense.

Bowers also spent a significant portion of time lined up in the slot where he put his natural athletic ability on display, and showed his potential to be a fantastic pass-catching threat.

LaPorta is a more traditional player

Coming from the University of Iowa, LaPorta spent plenty of snaps lined up in the slot or out wide, but at his core, he is a traditional tight end. He lines up in an in-line position traditionally, or the "Y".

In this alignment, LaPorta is asked to be a traditional blocker on some plays, but it also gives the Lions a chance to create big plays for him based on how the defense reacts to where he lines up.

Initially, LaPorta looks like he will be staying on the line to block, but as the play progresses, he quickly slips the edge rusher and gets to the flat. From there, he makes the catch, and it ends up being a first down and a solid pickup on the play.

The reason that plays like this have worked in the past for Detroit, is that LaPorta is no slouch in the blocking department. He is not well out of this world, but he is good enough to get the job done on run plays and help set up those plays in the passing game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sam LaPorta is the first rookie tight end to finish as the overall fantasy TE1 in 1-point PPR scoring in 35 years.

If there is one area of his game that Bowers needs to improve more on, it is blocking. He will still be an excellent player, but adding that element to his game will help him with overall development and make him a more sound player.

The Final Verdict

How will each player's 2024 season go?

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Bowers will be in the midst of his rookie season, LaPorta will be entering his second season in the NFL and will probably solidify himself as one of the top tight ends in the game.

The Lions' offense is exceptional, and year two could see LaPorta reach the 1,000-yard mark as a receiver after having over 800 yards in 2023. Teams are going to be more keyed in on during his second season, but the benefit of playing in a loaded offense is that he will always have a chance to get the ball and be the primary playmaker for any given game. If the Lions are going to make another deep playoff run, he will be a major factor.

Bowers will face the same problems LaPorta did his rookie year but with the added pressure of being a potential top-10 pick. This added pressure will come with scrutiny, and he will be under the microscope the entire season.

The team that drafts Bowers would be wise to open up their playbook to allow him to play snaps from the H, as well as the slot, and ease him into reps lined up as a traditional Y, while he gains strength and experience.

LaPorta is already battle-tested and will have a chance to join the same conversation as the elite tight ends in football, while Bowers will find his way to a potentially special career.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.