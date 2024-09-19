Key Takeaways Joshua enters Saturday's fight as the challenger, but is one of the best-paid boxers in the world.

Dubois, meanwhile, has reportedly never made more than £2m for a fight as a professional.

Both men could leave Wembley Stadium this weekend with eight-figure pay cheques.

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are now just days away from settling their rivalry in front of an estimated 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. For 'AJ', it's the latest in a long line of big fight nights. However, for reigning IBF Heavyweight Champion Dubois, the experience is very new.

Joshua has been at the forefront of the global heavyweight boxing scene for years, with Dubois now looking to replicate that level of success. There's no greater illustration of the gap between the careers of the two fighters than a look at their respective net worth levels.

A year ago, Dubois would have been considered a highly unlikely world champion. Fresh off a stoppage defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in an unsuccessful challenge for top honours, the 27-year-old looked miles away from getting another shot at glory. Things could have been very different for the Queensberry Promotions fighter had his fifth-round knockdown of the Ukrainian not been controversially called a low blow by the referee.

Despite his obvious disappointment at being denied a potentially life-changing victory, Dubois battled back and scored a pair of upset wins over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic to claim the interim IBF heavyweight crown. Earlier this summer, when full champion Usyk was stripped of his title, Dubois found himself in possession of a recognised world heavyweight championship belt.

Joshua's Success Throughout His Career has Seen Him Build an Impressive Net Worth

'AJ' will add to his considerable wealth with Saturday's fight

Turning professional in 2013 after winning an Olympic gold medal at London 2012, Joshua was primed for stardom from the moment he joined the paid ranks. It took him just 16 fights to win the same IBF heavyweight title that he will compete for on Saturday night when he knocked out Charles Martin in April 2016. A little over a year later, 'AJ' would dismantle Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium to add the WBA (Super) and IBO Heavyweight Championships to his collection.

After defeating Joseph Parker to raise the WBO heavyweight crown, Joshua looked on the verge of marching all the way to undisputed glory. However, a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019 derailed those plans.

The Matchroom star would get his revenge in a rematch later that same year. Per The Mirror, 'AJ' banked £55.1 million for his win in Saudi Arabia - and that would only be the star of his huge paydays in the Gulf state. He is also reported to have raked in £57.4m for his August 2022 loss to Oleksandr Usyk and received close to £40m for his demolition of Francis Ngannou earlier this year.

Away from the ring, Joshua tops up his vast fortune through brand endorsement deals with the likes of brands such as Beats, Hugo Boss and Jaguar Land Rover. Forbes estimate that the 34-year-old currently has a net worth of £63.5m. That figure will grow this weekend, as Joshua could pocket as much as £25m for his bout with Dubois.

Such are the vast amounts of money that Joshua can command when he fights, that he was ranked 16th on Forbes' list of the best-paid athletes in the world earlier this year, with Mexican legend Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez being the only boxer who is paid more.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 19/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

Daniel Dubois Will Bank his Biggest Career Payday vs Anthony Joshua

The defending champion could earn six times his previous best purse

Per The Mirror, Dubois is believed to have a net worth of around £3.8m at present. However, he could more than treble that sum on Saturday night if his bout with Joshua meets pay-per-view buy-rate expectations.

Prior to this weekend, Dubois' largest career purse was the £1.6m he received following his defeat to Usyk last August. His impressive resurgence since that bout has seen him enjoy great success in the ring - and now that upturn in form is set to be reflected in a bumper payday, regardless of the result against Joshua.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel Dubios has scored stoppage wins in 20 of his 21 victories as a professional.

Dubois' victories over Miller and Hrgovic may have been hugely significant for his career, but neither came in a main event fight, nor occurred on British soil. Now, after battling his way to the top of the division, 'Triple D' has the opportunity to celebrate his homecoming in style - and secure his financial future for years to come.