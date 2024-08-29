Key Takeaways Carlos Alcaraz, aged 21, is already widely-regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport.

His record in majors after 70 matches compared to the 'Big Three' is mindblowing.

Rafael Nadal also boasts a fairly commendable record compared to Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

At the age of 21, Carlos Alcaraz has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport. With a number of Grand Slams under his belt already, the Spaniard has enjoyed a successful 2024 and even claimed a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games earlier this month.

Off the court, Alcaraz has partnerships with Rolex and Nike, faced a campaign for clothing giants Calvin Klein, and will be dominating screens in a Netflix docuseries set to stream in 2025.

After achieving so much already in his short career so far, the sky is certainly the limit for the young tennis sensation. With Roger Federer retired and both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal edging nearer to the end of their respective careers, it would appear that the 'Big Three' are passing on the baton over to Alcaraz - with the Spaniard looking to carry the sport for the next decade.

His glittering record already backs up his breathtaking ability. A jaw-dropping statistic uploaded to Reddit, reveals that the youngster has fared better after 70 matches than the three tennis icons.

Carlos Alcaraz

Record in majors after 70 matches: 60 wins - 10 losses

Following the Spaniard's win over Li Tu in the first round of the US Open, Alcaraz picked up his 60th major win. Only John McEnroe, by one match, required fewer encounters to reach the mark.

“Such a shame that McEnroe beat me by one match!” Alcaraz said. “It’s a great stat. I wasn’t aware of it, but that’s why we work hard every day, to try and be better, to win matches and to give ourselves the chance to reach the final rounds of every tournament, above all in the Grand Slams. For me it’s an honour to be able to share stats like that with great legends of the sport. Now we want to reach 70 and then 80. And try to get as many Grand Slam wins as possible.”

With 60 wins and 10 defeats in his first 70 majors, his record is better compared to Djokovic, Federer and Nadal. This year, he claimed the top spot at Roland Garros for the second year in a row after defeating Djokovic in the final. The youngster is only going to get better - which is a scary sight for his fellow stars.

Rafael Nadal

Record in majors after 70 matches: 58 wins - 12 losses

After turning pro in 2001, Nadal quickly burst onto the scene and made a name for himself in the sport. The tennis legend Nadal is still going, aged 38, despite withdrawing from Wimbledon and the US Open this year. Just this month, he participated in the Olympics, pairing up with Alcaraz in the doubles, yet across the last 19 months, has just made six ATP Tour event appearances.

In his first 70 matches, the Spaniard had an impressive record of 58 wins and 12 losses to his name. The 22-time Grand Slam winner is traditionally known for producing some of his finest moments throughout his career on clay at the French Open. With 14 titles at Roland Garros, the Spaniard was a force to be reckoned with on that surface during the peak of his powers. His first title at Roland Garros came in 2005, while his most recent victory came two years ago.

Novak Djokovic

Record in majors after 70 matches: 55 wins - 15 losses

Novak Djokovic completed a historic career 'Golden Slam' after defeating Alcaraz in stunning fashion to pick up a long-awaited Olympic title. The Serbian - who has won a men's record 24 majors and earned every title there is in the sport - finally won Olympic gold at his fifth Games at Paris 2024. The 37-year-old saved his best performance of the year for Paris to beat French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2).

While he suffered 15 defeats in his first 70 matches, it's fair to say that Djokovic kicked off his career in tennis rather quickly. He has been enjoying his prime years and was virtually unbeatable in 2021. The tennis legend was going for the calendar Grand Slam before a straight-set loss to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open quashed the dreams. Despite losing the 2023 Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz, he still has 24 Grand Slams to his name, and following his recent win over Alcaraz, hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

Roger Federer

Record in majors after 70 matches: 52 wins - 18 losses

Despite suffering 18 defeats in his first 70 matches, and having the worst record out of the other three, Roger Federer still has impressive statistics. Often described as the artist of tennis, he has given fans countless moments of magic. Many may argue that he's one of the greatest of all time.

His effortless style, combined with his incredible shot-making, has made him a favourite for fans globally. His rivalries with both Nadal and Djokovic have given tennis some of its most memorable moments. Federer produced a remarkable all-time record that stands to this stay after registering a 56-match wins streak on hard courts.

Federer's last success at a Grand Slam tournament came in 2018 after beating Marin Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final, taking him to 20 Grand Slam titles.