Highlights Casemiro's attacking performance has been strong this season, with four goals and one assist already, but his defensive duties have been lacking, contributing to Manchester United's struggles.

Former United coach Rene Meulensteen criticized Casemiro's ability to handle the pace of the Premier League, questioning his energy and defensive capabilities.

While Casemiro has shown some positive changes in his stats this season, there are concerning drops in areas.

He might have been one of the signings of the season during the 2022/23 Premier League season, but Casemiro seems to be having a more difficult year this time out. Despite winning their most recent game against Brentford, Manchester United have made a lacklustre start to the season.

The Red Devils are currently 10th in the league table and have lost both of their opening fixtures in the Champions League. Even their most recent victory came with a hint of fortune, with Scott McTominay scoring one of the latest winners in English top-flight history.

Read More: The 12 latest winning goals in Premier League history ft McTominay and Fernandes

Plenty of players have come in for criticism, as has Erik ten Hag, and Casemiro has been no exception. The Brazilian found himself hooked at half-time in the game against the Bees, with his manager giving a blunt response as to why he was withdrawn.

“I wanted more football.”

How have Casemiro and United started the season?

In some ways, there has been plenty to celebrate about the 31-year-old's performances so far. He has had more of an impact further up the field, already bagging four goals in all competitions and an assist too. For context, he managed seven goals and six assists in 51 appearances last year.

Casemiro stats (22/23) Casemiro stats (23/24) Appearances 51 11 Goals 7 4 Assists 6 1 Yellow Cards 13 3 Red Cards 2 1

So attacking-wise, there is nothing to fret about. But his primary duty is to act as a shield for the defence, sniffing out danger and putting out fires. And a glance at United’s numbers tells you that has not been happening.

According to Understat, Ten Hag’s side have shipped 12 goals from an expected goals against total of 12.22. Only seven teams have conceded more than United in the league, and they are 10th for expected goals conceded. Hardly what you would expect from title hopefuls or a team pushing for Champions League qualification.

Former United coach slams the Brazilian

Now, that is hardly all down to Casemiro, but questions have been asked if he can still play Premier League football. Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen singled both him and Raphael Varane out for criticism in an interview with ESPN, via the Daily Mail:

“United have certain shortcomings. [Varane] cannot handle the pace. The Premier League is dynamic. Everything goes at 100 kilometres per hour. That is the big problem in midfield. They have no energy and that is how the defence gets into trouble. The Premier League is dynamic. Everything goes at 100 kilometres per hour. That is the big problem in midfield. They have no energy and that is how the defence gets into trouble. Casemiro, for example, can't handle it at all. Ten Hag has a certain conviction about how he wants to play. But he has to find ways to get there.”

There are some positive changes this season compared to last

But how much truth is there to the argument that Casemiro can’t handle the pace of the league? He was thought of as one of the best defensive midfielders last year and still is considered elite by many. So, we’ve taken a look at the numbers he is posting this season per 90, and have used Squawka’s Comparison Matrix tool to see if there has been a significant dip in his performance over the summer.

Looking at his numbers this year, there are some changes in the stats which are positive. It seems that he is playing much further up the pitch, as he now completes 27.5 passes in the opposition half per 90, roughly three more than he was completing last year. That indicates he is playing a bigger role in supporting United’s attack, something also reflected by his goals so far this year.

He appears to be more careful when on the ball too. Last season, Casemiro was losing possession around 15.5 times per game, but this year, that number has dropped to 13.6 times per 90. There has also been a jump in pass accuracy, which suggests he is still as good technically as he was last year.

The other noticeable positive change between the two seasons is the drop in fouls conceded per game, a drop of around 0.5 per 90. That could mean he is cleaner when making tackles now, but it could also reflect that he is committing fewer tactical fouls. Whether you take that as a positive or a negative is up to you.

Big changes when out of possession

However, that is arguably the end of the good news. Yes, he is making more blocks per 90, having more touches in games, and is receiving fewer cards too, but the changes are so minute it’s hardly a noticeable improvement.

In total, he improves on last season’s stats in just eight categories, with him worse off in 17. It is worth saying that some of those drops are so small that they’re barely worth noticing, especially those which concern his passing like his passes attempted per 90 stat and his forward passes per 90. The biggest cause for worry in that area is the slight drop in his long passes attempted, but even then that's hardly the end of the world.

But some of the readings are more concerning. Take, for example, his ball recoveries per 90. Last season, Casemiro was winning possession of the ball 8.7 times per game on average, while this year, he is only managing to do it six times a match. Two fewer ball recoveries a game might not seem like much, but that’s two additional attacks for the opposition every match.

Then there is the drop in his duels. The Brazilian’s overall number of duels contested has dropped by 1.2 between last season and this current one, while his ground duel and aerial duel success percentage have both dropped significantly. That again suggests he is less successful in winning the ball back for his team, a quality which is essential in his role.

On top of that, he is making fewer tackles and half as many interceptions this season compared to last. That all hints at him being much less effective when out of possession, something which will deeply concern United fans seeing as that is where he should be strongest.

Should United fans be panicking?

While the underlying data does not make for great reading, the season is still in its early stages, and there is plenty of time for Casemiro to bounce back. There is no reason to think that the five-time Champions League winner won’t do that, and he might yet prove invaluable in United’s quest for glory.

But at 31, this drop in performance could also be a sign that he is starting to decline and that Meulensteen is right to say he can’t handle the pace of the league. Jamie Carragher questioned the long-term feasibility of the signing in August this year, something which might come into the spotlight more as the season progresses.

Time will only tell if Casemiro can get back to his best at Old Trafford. But if he fails to do so, then the club could be looking for further midfield reinforcements within the year.