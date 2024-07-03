Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled in front of goal for Portugal at Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid legend has taken 20 shots in the tournament without scoring a goal.

Portugal have Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix in reserve but Ronaldo still outperforms them in several key areas.

Cristiano Ronaldo's nightmare Euro 2024 continued against Slovenia as the Portugal captain missed an extra-time penalty during his side's eventual victory in their round of 16 tie. The 39-year-old has scored in each of the five previous European Championships, and has been desperately trying to make it to six this summer, but has yet to hit the mark.

It has led to some suggestions that Roberto Martinez's squad have become hampered by Ronaldo, with chances being created specifically for the superstar rather than better-placed teammates. Some have even gone as far as suggesting that the skipper should be dropped for the quarter-finals. But is this assertion too harsh? With the likes of Joao Felix, Diogo Jota and Goncalo Ramos waiting in the wings, this is how each star compared to one another during the 2023-24 season.

Shooting Stats

Ronaldo has scored more but been less efficient

Given that Ronaldo turns out in the Saudi Pro League, a subjectively weaker competition than his counterparts, it should be no real surprise that he tops the charts when it comes to finding the back of the net. The veteran scored 35 goals in 31 league matches, which remains an outstanding record. In comparison, the other three attacking options that Roberto Martinez has at his disposal combined to strike just 28 times in Ligue 1, the Premier League and La Liga.

Furthermore, Ronaldo's goal frequency is far superior to his teammates, having struck every 76 minutes on average. His closest rival is Jota, who managed a goal every 116 minutes in England's top flight. As impressive as those stats are, it's Ronaldo's misses that make more eye-watering reading.

Out of the quartet, no one has come close to missing as many big chances at the famous number seven (33). Perhaps that's indicative of how many chances his Al-Nassr teammates create for him. But, with a goal conversion rate placing him third among his teammates, and the fact that the Portuguese star has not scored in the 20 attempts he has already had this summer, the need for multiple chances suggests Ronaldo is not as potent as he once was.

Ronaldo's Shooting Stats vs Jota, Felix and Ramos Stat Ronaldo Jota Felix Ramos Goals 35 10 7 11 Goal Frequency 76 mins 116 mins 221 mins 129 mins Conversion Rate 19% 24% 11% 20% Big Chances Missed 33 3 7 7

Passing Stats

Ronaldo created for chances for his teammates last season

For all of Ronaldo's obsession when it comes to scoring goals at this tournament, he has still provided more assists than the rest of the other strikers in the Portugal squad this season. While he was busy grabbing plenty of goals, the Al-Nassr leader also set up his teammates 11 times in the Saudi Pro League. Once again, the combined forces of Jota, Felix and Ramos were not enough to match Portugal's greatest ever player, as they achieved just seven between them.

In fact, the only goal contribution that Ronaldo has register this summer, is his assist for Bruno Fernandes' tap in during the 3-0 victory over Turkey in the group stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo is tied with Karel Poborsky for the most assists ever at the Euros (8).

The 39-year-old is also ahead on big chances created and key passes, indicating he is more selfless than most would assume. However, when it comes to accuracy, it's Barcelona forward Felix who manages to tie with his idol. (84% each)

Ronaldo's Passing Stats vs Jota, Felix and Ramos Stat Ronaldo Jota Felix Ramos Assists 11 3 3 1 Big Chances Created 11 4 6 5 Key Passes (per 90) 1.1 1.0 0.6 0.6 Pass Accuracy 84% 74% 84% 77%

Dribbling Stats

Ronaldo begins to struggle in this area

Taking people on was once a young Ronaldo's USP. As he has matured into a poacher, that part of his game is no longer as electric as it once was. Only Joao Felix was less successful with his take ons in La Liga than the former Madridista was in the Middle East. However, the Atleti loanee was also the most fouled out of the four players, showcasing his ability to cause chaos in tight areas.

Ronaldo also fared poorly when it came to retaining possession when running with the ball. Play switched sides an average of nine times when the 39-year-old was carrying things. Only Jota, who attempts more dribbles as part of Jurgen Klopp's fluid front three, lost possession more.

Ronaldo's Dribbling Stats vs Jota, Felix and Ramos Stat Ronaldo Jota Felix Ramos Successful Dribbles 38% 42% 36% 42% Possession Lost (per 90) 9.0 9.1 8.5 5.4 Fouls Won (per 90) 0.9 1.0 1.8 0.8

Defending Stats

Ronaldo has received criticism for his defending from the front

Perhaps the biggest weak point of Ronaldo's game as a modern day number nine is his willingness to press. It was this factor that made former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick uncertain as to whether or not the superstar fit his gegenpress system.

When it comes to balls recovered, not only is the skipper not first, but he's actually ranked last out of his three other teammates. In that aspect, it is both Felix and Jota who impress, with their work rate no doubt a massive aid. In terms of duels won, it is the PSG man Ramos who takes the cake, both in total and aerial battles. The fact that many of Portugal's opponents thus far have played in low blocks and Ronaldo hasn't had the urge to press them to get the ball back higher up the pitch, is perhaps another reason why a change could be necessary.

Ronaldo's Defending Stats vs Jota, Felix and Ramos Stat Ronaldo Jota Felix Ramos Balls Recovered (per 90) 1.1 2.3 2.3 1.5 Duels Won (per 90) 43% 40% 48% 51% Aerial Duels Won 49% 32% 50% 55%

Conclusion

Stats make it hard to drop Ronaldo against France

As difficult as Euro 2024 has been for Cristiano Ronaldo, his stats across the 2023-24 season make it hard to justify leaving him out of such an important game against France on Friday. While it should be taken into account that he is competing in an inferior league, the supremacy he has in front of goal over his compatriots is vast.

There could be some concern that Ronaldo's wastefulness this summer has been costly. It appears his killer instinct has been replaced by a desire to score by any means necessary, even when the odds are not in his favour. At a stage of tournament where being clinical and creating the best chances possible is paramount, maybe there could be an argument to bench the captain for a more expansive option who will break the French lines more often.

Roberto Martinez's side may also find themselves having to defend more often against an opponent with more quality. In that case, a strong pressing effort across the front line is vital, which would ultimately see Ronaldo being left out. That just leaves the conundrum for the Spanish manager to answer. Do you stick with your star man in the hopes he can roll back the years, or do you go with a player who is more suited to your system that may give you the best chance of winning?