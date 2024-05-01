Highlights Jadon Sancho's loan move to Borussia Dortmund has revitalized his career, and he put in an excellent performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Following his loan move to Borussia Dortmund earlier this year, Jadon Sancho has rejuvenated his career and looks like one of the best wingers in the world once again. After moving to Manchester United in 2021, the Englishman had a nightmarish couple of seasons with the Red Devils and, after a very public falling out with Erik ten Hag in August, he had truly hit rock bottom. Exiled from the United set-up, Sancho played very little football throughout the first half of the current campaign but was offered a lifeline when he was given the chance to return to Dortmund on loan during the winter transfer window.

Having excelled at the club once already, a return to Signal Iduna Park felt like the best chance he had to get his career back on track, and that is exactly what has happened for the 24-year-old. Since his return to German football, Sancho has been nothing short of brilliant and has firmly rediscovered the level of form and talent that once made him one of the most sought-after forwards in the world just three years ago.

His performance against Paris Saint-Germain in Dortmund's 1-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals is the perfect indicator of just how good Sancho has been since his return to Germany, and to really highlight how impressive he was against the Ligue 1 champions, let's compare his performance to one of the French club's players, who just so happens to be one of the best footballers on the planet today, Kylian Mbappe.

Jadon Sancho vs Kylian Mbappe Jadon Sancho Stat Kylian Mbappe 12 Completed dribbles 2 51 Accurate passes 24 99 Total touches 52 3 Key passes 3 1 Big chances created 1 0.04 Expected goals (xG) 0.17 0.34 Expected assists (xA) 0.37 13 Ground duels won 3 1 Tackles 0

Jadon Sancho Has Kylian Mbappe Beat Offensively

He leads almost every attacking stat

When you're outperforming one of the best forwards in football in the statistics that are his bread and butter, it's worth taking notice and that is precisely what Sancho did during Dortmund's match with PSG. The Englishman was a force to be reckoned when driving forward, and his 12 successful dribbles throughout the game is a season-high for any player in the Champions League knockout stages and is indicative of the torment he put on the PSG defenders.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho's 12 completed dribbles against PSG is more than he had in 58 Manchester United games combined

Mbappe, in comparison, completed just two dribbles, getting nowhere near the number that Sancho put up. The Frenchman registered just 22 accurate passes throughout the game too, while Sancho blitzed that number with 44 accurate passes to his name, demonstrating that it wasn't just on the ball where he shone, but also finding his teammates. The Dortmund man also had 86 touches of the ball during the game, highlighting just how influential he was for his side, while Mbappe had a significantly smaller amount, with just 46. The two men are identical in terms of the number of key passes that they made throughout the match, as well as the number of big chances created, with both recording three and one in the two categories respectively.

The PSG man does come out on top in two categories, though. He beat Sancho in terms of his expected goals (xG) at 0.17, while the Dortmund star's lone shot was blocked, and he finished with an xG of 0.04. He also narrowly came out on top in terms of expected assists (xA) with 0.37, while the Englishman had 0.34. Considering the Frenchman hit the woodwork in the first half, he could have made things a little closer in the attacking categories but didn't quite do so.

Sancho Also Wins the Defensive Battle

He beats Mbappe in two categories

While neither man is particularly known for their defensive prowess, the amount of pressure that each side was put under throughout the game meant that they were required to help out on that side of things every once in a while. Sancho clearly had a stronger showing in that department, though, beating Mbappe in two different statistical categories. First, the Englishman won 13 ground duels over the course of the game, demonstrating what a nuisance he was to opposition players, while the PSG man won just three ground duels and lost seven in the match.

The World Cup winner didn't offer any other sort of help defensively and failed to record a single contribution in that area, while Sancho had a tackle during the game too. Considering the situation that the Englishman found himself in at Old Trafford just five months ago, it's a remarkable turnaround to see him performing at such a high level in the Champions League semi-finals and to outperform someone of Mbappe's ability is a clear testament to the manner in which his career has been rejuvenated back in Germany.