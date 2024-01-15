Highlights Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a 48-32 upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys in his NFL playoff debut, defying expectations.

Love is the third regular starting quarterback for the Packers in the last three decades and will long be compared to both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Love's playoff debut had a near-perfect passer rating of 157.2, surpassing the performances of both Favre and Rodgers in their debuts.

To say Jordan Love's NFL playoff debut was a success would be a massive understatement as the 25-year-old took his Green Bay Packers into AT&T Stadium and steamrolled the Dallas Cowboys' defense en route to a 48-32 upset victory.

While there was no real pressure on the Packers to win this game, as they weren't expected to given that the Cowboys hadn't lost at home since Week 1 of the 2022 season, Love has been under pressure since the moment Green Bay took him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

It's never easy being the successor to a legendary quarterback, let alone two. But that's the position Love is in, as he's just the third regular starting quarterback (not counting injuries) for Green Bay in the last three decades. And not only will he be compared to the man he replaced, Aaron Rodgers, but he'll also draw comparisons to the man for whom Rodgers took over, Brett Favre.

And there's obviously a lot to live up to, as Favre and Rodgers each led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory and combined to win seven NFL MVPs.

And while nobody knows how Love's career will ultimately play out, he's already got a leg up on his predecessors as he led Green Bay to the NFL Playoffs in his first season as a starter, which Favre and Rodgers didn't. But it didn't take either very long as each got Green Bay to the postseason in year two.

With that in mind, let's have a look at how Love's playoff debut compares to those of the two legends who came before him.

Comparing the NFL playoff debuts of Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Jordan Love

Love had the highest passer rating of the three Packers QBs in his playoff debut

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Favre playoff debut

After just missing out on the postseason after taking over as the Packers' regular starter in 1992, Favre afforded Green Bay the opportunity to play extra football following the 1993 campaign, marking the franchise's first playoff berth in 11 years and their first in a non-strike year in 21 years.

With a 9-7 record, the Packers were the last team in and began their playoff push on the road against the division-rival Detroit Lions, who famously didn't host another playoff game for three decades.

The reason the third-seeded Lions didn't host another one that year was that Favre willed his team to a 28-24 victory, completing 15 of 26 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, the last being a 40-yarder to Sterling Sharpe in the fourth quarter that proved to be the final score of the game.

Brett Favre Packers Playoff Debut Sat., Jan. 8, 1994 at Detroit Lions Stat Cmp Att Cmp% Pass Yds Pass TD INT Rate Rush Rush Yds Rush TD Brett Favre 15 26 57.7 204 3 1 105.3 4 18 0

The Packers lost in the Divisional Round to none other than the Dallas Cowboys, who went on to win their second straight Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers playoff debut

After sitting behind Favre for three years, Rodgers took over as Green Bay's QB1 in 2008 and won just six of 10 games.

The following year, however, he went 11-5 and helped the Packers to a second-place finish in the NFC North, thus earning the No. 5 seed to set up a date with Kurt Warner and the fourth-seeded Arizona Cardinals.

What resulted was the highest-scoring game in NFL postseason history as Rodgers and Warner dueled all day at what was then known as University of Phoenix Stadium. Trailing by 14 entering the fourth quarter, Rodgers led three touchdown drives in the final frame as Green Bay outscored Arizona 21-7 to send the game into overtime.

But on the opening drive of the extra period, Rodgers was strip-sacked and watched Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby scoop his fumble and return it 17 yards for a touchdown, giving Arizona a 51-45 victory.

Prior to the unfortunate error, Rodgers had played well, completing 28 of 42 passes for 423 yards with four touchdowns against one interception, adding 13 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Aaron Rodgers Packers Playoff Debut Sun., Jan. 10, 2010 at Arizona Cardinals Stat Cmp Att Cmp% Pass Yds Pass TD INT Rate Rush Rush Yds Rush TD Aaron Rodgers 28 42 66.7 423 4 1 121.4 3 13 1

The following season, Rodgers notched his first postseason win against the Philadelphia Eagles and then tacked on three more as he led the Packers to their fourth Super Bowl victory.

Jordan Love playoff debut

As Favre and Rodgers did before him, Love, who led the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season, made his postseason debut on the road.

And as mentioned in the intro, that wasn't supposed to be an easy task as the Cowboys' last loss at AT&T Stadium heading into this year's playoffs was their 2022 regular-season opener against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Love certainly did his best to look like Brady on Sunday, recording a near-perfect passer rating of 157.2 after completing 16 of 21 passes for 272 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 48-32 victory.

Jordan Love Packers Playoff Debut Sun., Jan. 14, 2024 at Dallas Cowboys Stat Cmp Att Cmp% Pass Yds Pass TD INT Rate Rush Rush Yds Rush TD Jordan Love 16 21 76.2 272 3 0 157.2 1 -1 0

Love and the Packers are now set for a date in the Divisional Round with the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.