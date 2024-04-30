Highlights Jude Bellingham struggled against Bayern Munich, failing to score or assist.

Bellingham was ineffective despite solid passing accuracy, while Musiala's dribbling and direct approach shone through in the match.

Musiala, with a higher WhoScored rating, was a key player for Bayern, involving himself in key moments and causing problems for Madrid.

The old-age debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will forever live on but, with the pair moving on from European football, there’s now a gap in the market for two superstars to be their successors. Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala of Real Madrid, a duo that used to play alongside each other in England’s youth set-up, are two names that spring to mind.

But in this season’s Champions League semi-final between the two European giants, one that ended 2–2 saw them butt heads. A 23rd-minute goal from Vinicius Jr gave Los Blancos the lead before two goals in the space of four minutes from Thomas Tuchel’s men gave them the advantage.

The lightning-quick Brazilian scored from the spot to draw the first leg level, leaving it perfectly poised for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu – but many eyes were on youngsters Bellingham and Musiala. However, statistically speaking, which of them came out on top? Using WhoScored, here is a statistical overview of their respective performances in Munich, Germany.

Jude Bellingham

WhoScored rating: 6.69

Jude Bellingham has endured a world-beating season with Real Madrid thus far and has the opportunity to pick up silverware in his inaugural season in the Spanish capital – but against Bayern Munich, in a fixture that was so pivotal, he was rather anonymous.

Although he chalked up the most dribbles in the Madrid roster (2), he was largely ineffective with the ball at his feet thanks to Konrad Laimer’s ever-brilliant performance at the base of the Bayern midfield.

The Birmingham City graduate, one of the most valuable footballers in the world, was initially deployed in a two-man strike partnership with Vinicius but was the man tasked with doing more of the dirty work going backwards, which may play a part in his substandard statistics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In nine games against Musiala for club and country, Bellingham has a 0% win rate. He's drawn on four occasions and lost the other five.

On the night, Bellingham uncharacteristically provided little threat on goal with zero goals or assists to boot. In fact, the Englishman failed to register a shot at all throughout the affair, but his conservative approach shines through in his passing accuracy rate of 89.8%.

During his 75-minute cameo against Bayern, the former Borussia Dortmund gem – revered for his ability to find teammates in space – chalked up the solitary key pass, but his vision on that one occasion was to no avail given nothing came of the chance.

Despite not putting on a performance of his usual high standards, it’s not like Bellingham was not heavily involved in Madrid’s attacking sequences, boasting a fourth-best tally of touches (60) among the Madrid players – only Aurelien Tchouameni, Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius had more in the semi-final.

Jude Bellingham's Stats Against Bayern Munich Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 60 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Dribbles 2 Key passes 1 Passing accuracy (%) 89.8%

Jamal Musiala

WhoScored rating: 7.53

Despite the talismanic Harry Kane being the main headline grabber this season, thanks to his goalscoring exploits, Jamal Musiala has somewhat gone under the radar with his consistency – and that was the case during their four-goal thriller against Spanish behemoths, Madrid.

Stuttgart-born Musiala, who scored a 7.53 WhoScored rating, was one of Bayern’s livewire attackers throughout his 90-minute cameo. Whether he was stationed on the right, left or through the middle, Musiala was a thorn in the space between Madrid’s defence and their midfield bank.

Despite his tender age, he was an old head on young shoulders, using his quick feet and dribbling to worm out of tight spaces. At 1-0 down, there were times when the German international was the only Bayern player willing to take a risk to drive at the opposition.

Unlike Bellingham, the 21-year-old was heavily involved in Bayern’s goals, especially for Kane’s spot kick to make it 2-1. Weaving in and out of a star-studded Madrid back line, Musiala caught a clip off Lucas Vazquez before falling to the ground and winning his side a chance to convert from 12 yards out.

And that encapsulated his game against a Bellingham-led side. He chalked up five dribbles, the most of any player, throughout and was ever so direct in his approach, causing the likes of Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez plenty of problems on the night.

Lending to his status as one of the best dribblers in this campaign’s rendition of the Champions League, Musiala’s innate ability to break the lines with his dangerous attitude to run himself into the ground often sparked Bavaria into life when their backs were against the wall.

Jamal Musiala's Stats Against Real Madrid Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 60 Total shots 2 Shots on target 0 Dribbles 5 Key passes 1 Passing accuracy (%) 88.6%