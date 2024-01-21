Highlights Jordan Love had a successful debut season as a starter, comparable to Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre.

Love was the only one of the three stars to make the playoffs in his debut year.

Despite limited resources, the Packers fielded a competitive roster, showing the front office's strong evaluation skills, and franchise's bright future.

The season has officially ended for the Green Bay Packers following a 24-21 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Despite holding the lead for a large part of the game, there should still be a sense of excitement among the cheesehead faithful.

For a franchise blessed to bear witness to a 16-year run by Brett Favre, followed by 15 seasons with Aaron Rodgers guiding the team under center, the franchise appears to have found its third franchise quarterback in a row with 25-year-old Jordan Love.

Before the legacies were cemented for both previously mentioned passers, each had their debut seasons to help burst onto the scene for the organization. For many wondering what's in store for Love going forward, the question must be: How does his season stack up against the debut seasons of the two legends preceding him?

Statistical comparison

How does Jordan Love stack up to the first years starting for Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers?

When the Packers first selected Jordan Love, there was countless criticism of the selection. Many felt the team should have instead looked to address the immediate needs of the team, instead of angling for the future. Even Rodgers' expressed his frustrations with the selection at the time:

The general reaction at first was surprise, like many people. Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily. But I understand the organization is not thinking just about the present, but the future and I respect that.

Rodgers was familiar with this type of situation, being drafted back in 2005 into a franchise with a superstar already occupying the starting job in Brett Favre. So instead of being thrust into the fire, he'd have to sit and wait. And he did for three seasons.

For years, NFL fans have heavily debated whether letting young quarterbacks sit and wait is a necessity for their overall development. More importantly than waiting their turn though, perhaps working to compete to the level of a superstar quarterback played a pivotal role in the progression of both Rodgers and Love en route to finding success in their first year as starters.

Comparing debut starting seasons of Packers QBs Stats Jordan Love (2023) Aaron Rodgers (2008) Brett Favre (1992) Starts 17 16 13 Comp/Att (%) 372/579 (64.2%) 341/536 (63.6%) 302/471 (64.1%) Yards 4,159 (7th) 4,038 (4th) 3,227 (9th) TDs 32 (2nd) 28 (4th) 18 (8th) INTs 11 (T-10th most) 13 (T-8th most) 13 (T-14th most) Y/A 7.2 (T-13th) 7.5 (9th) 6.3 (17th) QB Rating 96.1 (11th) 93.8 (6th) 85.3 (6th)

The difference in eras regarding passing volume and efficiency cannot be understated. But looking at how they fared against the rest of the league shows that Love had a similar level of success in his first season as a starter as both other stars did in their first year under center.

Team success

Production is one thing, but postseason results reign supreme

While Jordan Love compared similarly in terms of production, one department in which he is the clear victor is that he was the only quarterback to make the postseason in his debut season as a starter. Of course, it's worth mentioning that 14 teams now qualify for the playoffs, unlike the 12-team field that existed during Rodgers and Favre's first year starting. If the bracket hosted as many, the 1992 Packers would have made it in.

Comparing team records and results of QBs debut starting seasons Season Jordan Love (2023) Aaron Rodgers (2008) Brett Favre (1992) Record 9-8 6-10 8-5 (9-7 overall) Postseason Divisional round N/A N/A

However, Love's playoff success was more than just an appearance. The team went on the road and took down the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys 48-32 as projected 7.5-point underdogs. On top of that, the game was primarily won due to his incredibly productive performance, where he went 16/21 with 272 yards and three touchdowns. Not to mention, this performance was better than either of Favre's or Rodgers' postseason debuts.

The quarterback turned around a season with low expectations and propelled the organization into becoming one of the NFL's hottest teams over the second half of the year. As the youngest team in the league, with an average age of around 25 years old on the 53-man roster, the growth and development shown through the season is extremely promising.

The fact that the leader of that success was the 25-year-old passer makes the future appear brighter for the organization. Not to mention, it makes it all the more likely that the team has gone three for three on landing franchise quarterbacks.

Jordan Love's future with the Packers

An extension could be in the works this offseason

Despite this being Jordan Love's first season as starter, the quarterback has already spent three years in the NFL. This past offseason, the team agreed to a one-year deal worth $22.5 million, making 2024 Love's last season under contract. After his stellar play through 2023, there will likely be plenty of interest from both parties to negotiate an extension this offseason.

While most organizations have spent their team's salary cap to find ways to surround their young quarterbacks with weapons, the Packers were strapped for cash following the trade of Aaron Rodgers. As a result, they had to find unique ways to go about building the team.

Because of this, the organization surrounded Love with a receiving unit of players all 26 years old and younger and all on contracts that took up less than 1% of the team's cap.

Green Bay Packers Positional Spending (2023) Position Running back Wide receiver Tight end Offensive line Cap dollars (Rounded) $10.58 million $6.93 million $5.19 million $39.47 million League rank 10th 32nd 24th 12th

While the situation is already one that could easily raise eyebrows, it's also important to note that David Bakhtiari, paid $20.99 million in 2023, played just 55 offensive snaps this season. Without his cap number, the team falls to 27th in the league for money spent on the offensive line. Coupled with that, Aaron Jones (responsible for $7.88 million of the running back payroll) was beaten and battered all year, limiting his availability.

This isn't meant to diminish the talent on the Green Bay roster. Still, the fact that, with limited resources, they managed to field a competitive roster speaks volumes to the level of evaluation that occupies the front office. So, even if the team is forced to shovel out the big bucks to retain their new star, they've shown they can put together a strong foundation regardless.

So close your eyes, NFC North fans, or NFL fans in full, because despite being spoiled twice by legendary quarterback play from Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, it appears the Packers have struck gold again.​​​​​​​

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.