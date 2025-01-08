Liverpool face a future without three of their most important players. Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all face uncertainty as their contracts are set to expire in the summer and, at the time of writing, none of the trio have agreed to a new deal at Anfield. All three men have certainly made a case for deserving an expensive new contract heading into the 2025/26 season. Van Dijk has been the best defender in the world so far this campaign, Salah has been operating at a level unlike anyone else in the sport and Alexander-Arnold has been his usually brilliant self.

There's no centre-back on the planet that can come in and replicate the impact that Van Dijk has had at Anfield and the Reds would certainly struggle to replace Salah's electricity and impressive output on the right flank. Things are a little different with Alexander-Arnold, though. While he's considered one of the best right-backs in the world, there's a very talented young full-back at Anfield who would lessen any blow that comes with losing him and that man is Conor Bradley.

Is he up to the task of directly replacing Alexander-Arnold, though? Or will Liverpool need to look elsewhere? It's hard to say for sure until that moment arises, but to get a good idea, let's take a look at how the pair's statistics compare since the start of the 2023/24 season. The Sun has compiled a list of defensive and offensive categories to compare them.

Defensive Statistics

There's no separating the two

One of the most important jobs for a full-back is to defend on the flanks and keep the opponents' wingers quiet. As a result, it's important to compare the numbers that both Alexander-Arnold and Bradley put up defensively to get a good idea as to how they match up in the key areas. The former has received quite a lot of stick for his defensive abilities over the years and the consensus was that while he offered a lot going forward, he left a little to be desired at the back.

As a result, you might expect to see Bradley putting up better defensive numbers than his teammate, but that isn't strictly the case. In fact, the two men split the four categories. In terms of tackles per 90 minutes, the younger Liverpool star has Alexander-Arnold beat. He records an average of 3.2 tackles every game, while the English international averages just 2.1 himself. Similarly, Bradley is much more successful in his ground duels and competes in 6.7 every 90 minutes, while Alexander-Arnold only competes in 3.6.

Trent does come out on top in a couple of categories himself, though. He wins possession 6.6 times per 90 minutes according to the stats, while Bradley does so 5.5 times. The former also records more interceptions every 90 minutes, with 1.3, while the latter averages just 0.8 in that same period.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley Defensive Statistics Since 2023/24 Alexander-Arnold Statistics per 90 minutes Bradley 2.1 Tackles 3.2 6.6 Possession won 5.5 1.3 Interceptions 0.8 3.6 Ground duels 6.7

Offensive Statistics

There's a clear winner here

Alexander-Arnold has a reputation for being one of the best attacking full-backs in football history. His creative influence and his impact going forward help revolutionise what it meant to be a full-back and as such, there's no right-back in the world that could replace his output if he is to leave Liverpool.

That's clear to see here as well, with the star coming out on top of five of the seven offensive categories. He outperforms Bradley in terms of chances created, successful crosses, shots, pass completion and the number of passes played into the opponents' box. Surprisingly, the younger defender does come out on top of two categories himself, though. He's averaging more dribbles per 90 minutes and actually records more shots on target than Alexander-Arnold.

In conclusion, Bradley isn't quite on the same level as Alexander-Arnold offensively, but no one expects him to be. He does offer a strong option defensively, though, and that reliability at the back makes him an ideal replacement for his teammate should he ultimately leave Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley Offensive Statistics Since 2023/24 Alexander-Arnold Statistics per 90 minutes Bradley 2.5 Chances created 1.4 1.9 Successful crosses 0.3 1.7 Dribbles 2.8 1.7 Shots 1 0.3 Shots on target 0.4 51.9% Completed passes 44.2% 10.2 Passes played into the box 3.7

