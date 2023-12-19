Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 78% chance of making the playoffs, followed by the New Orleans Saints at 45%, and the Atlanta Falcons at 7%.

In true NFC South fashion, the blindfolded, three-legged race for the division remains up for grabs as the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers draw even at 7-7. The Atlanta Falcons stumbled against the pitiful Carolina Panthers, greatly diminishing any chances at the playoffs. The worst division in football resembles three blind mice fighting their way out of a cereal box.

Despite their feeble flailings, the race has provided plenty of drama. The Buccaneers now hold a 78 percent chance at the playoffs, followed by the Saints at 45 percent, with the Falcons falling behind at just seven percent. Here are the paths the Saints and Buccaneers will need to take to claim the NFC South crown over the season's final three weeks.

NFC South round up

How Week 15 affected the Buccaneers, Saints, and Falcons

Going into Week 15, many assumed we’d end up with the Falcons back in the driver's seat. However, Tampa Bay threw down the gauntlet with maybe the most impressive win of any NFC South team all year by beating the Green Bay Packers as Baker Mayfield became the first visiting quarterback to put up a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field. Atlanta offered their own surprise by losing to the previously one-win Panthers in the driving rain.

Meanwhile, the Saints held serve at home against the New York Giants. After back-to-back losses, the Falcons look dead in the water thanks to Desmond Ridder throwing yet another crushing interception at exactly the worst time. With three games to go, and the Falcons planning to bench Ridder (again), it’s looking more like a two-horse race.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' path to the playoffs

Kings of the NFL's kid’s table

In the biggest game of their season, Baker Mayfield balled out, notching only the second perfect passer rating in Lambeau Field history. He threw for 381 yards on 22 of 28 passing and four touchdowns. Before that, only Aaron Rodgers had recorded a perfect passer rating in the legendary stadium’s history back in 2019 against the Raiders.

Mayfield himself was quick to point out that they’ve still got work to do:

I'll be honest. December games are all important. This one was very important, but this one won't matter unless we hit the reset button and move on to next week. It can't be more special than any other. It is the most important one now, but enjoy it, and then we will move on to next week. That is the mentality we have to have as a unit.

The insurance salesman turned Tampa Bay star quarterback nailed it. Although the Bucs own divisional and common game tiebreakers over the Saints, they could still get caught by their divisional rival if they aren’t careful. The head-to-head match-up in Week 17 in Tampa Bay easily ranks as the biggest game on the schedule for both teams.

If the Buccaneers win out, they’ll take their third straight NFC South title. The team would also record a better win-loss record in Mayfield's first season than Tom Brady’s last in Tampa Bay.

Thanks to tiebreakers, losing to the Jags but beating their divisional rivals to finish the season would still equal a playoff berth for Tampa Bay. The Bucs are playing by far the best ball of the bunch. The only question is, can they keep it up?

Remaining schedule: vs Jaguars, vs Saints, at Panthers

New Orleans Saints' path to the postseason

Never say never

The New Orleans Saints infamously never hit the rebuild button, and in the NFC South, why would you? With the competition perpetually gettable, the Saints continually kick the salary cap can down the road while trading future draft picks for the hope of today.

Their wins this season have come against the Titans, Panthers twice, Patriots, Colts, Bears, and Giants. Those teams are a combined 28-56. The Saints have beaten exactly one above .500 team all year and have a total of two road wins.

It’s not exactly a sparkling resume. Nevertheless, they own the best point differential in the division with 309 points scored against 267 given up. Star running back Alvin Kamara thinks they’re finding their groove at the right time:

These are when the wins kind of count. We need to be playing our best ball right now, so I think that's what's going on a little bit.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, at Buccaneers, vs Falcons

