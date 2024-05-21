Highlights Bayer Leverkusen made history by dethroning Bayern Munich as Bundesliga champions after an 11-year reign.

Xabi Alonso's team went unbeaten in the 2023/24 campaign, drawing parallels to Arsenal's 'Invincibles'.

Leverkusen's scoring prowess and defensive record make them comparable to Arsenal, but the quality of competition differs.

Bayer Leverkusen have created history by dethroning Bayern Munich as Bundesliga champions after an 11-year reign of supremacy by the Bavarian side. Not only have Xabi Alonso's side wrestled the German league title out of the hands of their rivals, but they have done so without tasting a single defeat in the 2023/24 campaign.

Many supporters have drawn parallels between the incredible run Alonso and his players have gone on to that of the Arsenal 'Invincible' team in the 2003/04 Premier League season. It's a feat that still hasn't been repeated in the English top-flight and one man that knows the ability level within the Gunners' team at the time is the Bayer Leverkusen boss. Alonso said after his team lifted the Bundesliga:

"I played against them [the Invincibles]. No comparison, but you remember those teams. For sure, I won't forget these players and we will remember it in many years to come. What we have achieved is unbelievable."

While the Spaniard is unwilling to draw too many comparisons, the achievements are both incredible and will be remembered in similar ways as he alluded to. That said, below is a closer look at the numbers behind both Arsenal's 2003/04 Premier League season and Bayer Leverkusen's 2023/24 Bundesliga success.

Statistical Comparison

Bayer Leverkusen come out on top

It first has to be pointed out that Wenger's team of superstars went through more games without tasting defeat, as a league campaign in England is played across 38 games, whereas there are only 34 Bundesliga matches for each team. This means the Gunners endured a longer battle to become one of the few unbeaten teams in the history of the top European divisions.

However, despite playing fewer matches, Leverkusen did win more games than Arsenal managed 20 years prior. The German side were victorious 28 times, only drawing six games. While the Premier League team were held to 12 draws, they still had an impressive record of 26 triumphs from their 38 fixtures.

Interestingly, the results of the two juggernauts led to them both finishing their respective campaigns with 90 points and a 10+ points cushion ahead of their closest domestic rivals. Despite having world-class forwards in their ranks such as Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires, the 'Invincibles' scored 16 fewer goals (73) than Alonso's attacking side (89). They also conceded two more times (26) than the well-organised Bundesliga unit (24).

Bayer Leverkusen (2023/24) vs Arsenal (2003/04) Statistic Bayer Leverkusen Arsenal Points 90 90 Games 34 38 Wins 28 26 Draws 6 12 Goals For 89 73 Goals Against 24 26 Goal Difference +65 +47

The goals were spread across Bayer Leverkusen's team more evenly as Victor Boniface ended the 2023/24 season as the club's top scorer with 22 league strikes. Thierry Henry found the net 30 times in the 2003/04 Premier League campaign which makes up just shy of 40% of the goal Wenger's free-flowing side managed.

The Difference in Quality

Arsenal's achievement may still be better

If Bayer Leverkusen go on to secure an unbeaten treble - which is on the cards as they will compete in the German Cup final and Europa League final - they will go down as one of the greatest teams of all time. However, there are still factors that need to be considered when comparing these two wonderful sides.

Firstly, the level of competition in both the Bundesliga and the Premier League are completely different. Bayern Munich had won the German title 11 times in a row before being de-throned by Leverkusen and the Bavarian giants were the only side to really compete with Alonso and co.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayer Leverkusen have gone more games unbeaten (51) then Arsenal did between 2003 and 2004 (49).

Meanwhile, the Premier League was dominated by Manchester United predominantly in the 1990s and early 2000s. The Red Devils weren't the only top-class side the Gunners had to compete with either, as Chelsea were on the rise and Liverpool consistently found themselves in and around the top-four scene. The overall quality in English football is viewed as better than the German game.

This means it was harder for the north London team to go through all their games against rival sides without being beaten once. Even some of the best sides in Premier League history have had off days and been on the wrong end of freak results. That Arsenal team remain the only group of players to have avoided those poor results for the entirety of a campaign, and that may never change.

Leverkusen have gone through their domestic season while juggling European football the whole way, while Arsenal were knocked out at the quarter-finals of the Champions League by Chelsea. This means that, despite the difference in quality, Leverkusen could do something the Gunners were unable to - remain unbeaten in all competitions for the season.