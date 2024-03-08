Highlights 14 teams received 34 compensatory draft picks for the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced on Friday.

The 49ers and Rams lead with 5 compensatory selections each, while four other teams received at least three additional selections.

The NFL Draft is now completely set with 257 total selections taking place from April 25-27.

It's a small part of the NFL offseason every year, but the compensatory draft selection announcement has a fundamental impact on team-building that can alter how organizations do business.

As such, it's a noteworthy event, and the league has finally released the official list of compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.

14 teams will combine to snag 34 additional draft selections, with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams leading the way with five compensatory picks.

With this announcement out of the way, every pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has officially been assigned.

49ers, Rams secure most additional picks

Jaguars break 13-year streak with third-round selection

Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Compensatory selections are awarded based on a unique formula that takes into account the quality of departing free agents. According to NFL.com:

Separate from the special compensatory picks, a team that loses more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks, per the league. The compensatory picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.

This year, there were four selections awarded in the third round, three in the fourth round, nine in the fifth round, 13 in the sixth round, and five in the seventh round.

Of the 14 teams who were awarded at least one extra pick, six teams got three or more:

Of note, the Rams and 49ers both earned their third-round selections because they had minority assistant coaches get hired as head coaches elsewhere in the league: Raheem Morris went from L.A. to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, and DeMeco Ryans left San Francisco for the Houston Texans in 2023. Every other compensatory selection was awarded for the departure of a player (every year there are 32 additional selections handed out due to player departures).

The NFL Draft order is officially complete, with 257 selections now in place (the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their third-round pick - 86th overall - due to a tampering violation involving Jim Harbaugh). The 2024 draft is scheduled to take place in Detroit on April 25–27.

