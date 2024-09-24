Key Takeaways Manchester United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League but first have to navigate a league phase against eight different opponents.

The FA Cup holders are up against two reigning domestic champions and the best defence in UEFA competitions last season.

A reunion with Jose Mourinho in Turkey is one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of the campaign.

Until the final game of last season, Manchester United were facing a 2024/25 campaign devoid of European football. Only once since 1990 have the three-time Champions League winners ever been robbed of continental competition.

It took an entirely unexpected - but deserved - victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final to sneak into this term's Europa League. That triumph also helped Erik ten Hag keep his position at the helm of the listing behemoth that is modern Manchester United. The Red Devils delivered their worst-ever Champions League performance under the Dutchman, crashing out of the group stage after conceding 15 goals in six games.

The reformatting of UEFA's competitions this term guarantees United at least eight matches against as many different opponents. As Europe's second-tier tournament, the Premier League giants are widely expected to reach the Europa League final, let alone qualify for the knockout rounds. Here's a rundown of the continental opposition Ten Hag's side will be up against this season.

Man Utd's League Phase Fixtures - 2024/25 Europa League Opposition Date Venue Kick-Off (UK Time) Twente (H) Wednesday, 25th September 2024 Old Trafford 8pm Porto (A) Thursday, 3rd October 2024 Estadio do Dragao 8pm Fenerbahce (A) Thursday, 24th October 2024 Sukru Saracoglu 8pm PAOK (H) Thursday, 7th November 2024 Old Trafford 8pm Bodo/Glimt (H) Thursday, 28th November 2024 Old Trafford 8pm Viktoria Plzen (A) Thursday, 12th December 2024 Doosan Arena 5:45pm Rangers (H) Thursday, 23rd January 2025 Old Trafford 8pm FCSB (A) Thursday, 30th January 2025 National Arena 8pm

Twente

25th September 2024 (Home)

Manchester United have never come up against FC Twente in the club's 146-year history, but their manager will be all too aware of the Dutch club. Before taking a seat in the dugout, Ten Hag made more than 250 appearances for Twente across three spells in Enschede. A classic manager in the making, his teammate Boudewijn Pahlplatz remembered:

He was an average player, but he was a good team player. Even when he was playing, he was already a coach, always knowing better.

Ten Hag was part of the team that won the club's second-ever Dutch Cup in 2001, leading his side to a penalty-shootout win against a PSV Eindhoven outfit spearheaded by Ruud van Nistelrooy, a member of his current Manchester United backroom staff. The modern iteration of Twente hasn't scaled those heights just yet but did finish third in last season's Eredivisie playing a well-rounded brand of patient, possession football.

Erik ten Hag's Playing Stats for FC Twente Games 257 Goals 6 Assists 11 Red Cards 4

Porto

3rd October 2024 (Away)

For the first time in seven years, FC Porto will start a European campaign without Sergio Conceicao stalking the perimeter of his technical area. Nine days after leading his beloved club to the Portuguese Cup, and barely a month after penning a four-year contract extension, the combustible coach parted ways with Porto. This surprise departure came hot on the heels of the appointment of former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager, Andre Villas-Boas, as the new club president. Conceicao's long-serving assistant coach, Vitor Bruno, has been thrust into the first senior managerial role of his career.

United's last visit to the Estadio do Dragao was marked by Cristiano Ronaldo's long-range ripsnorter, firing the English giants into the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2009. The 40-yard howitzer won the first Puskas award for best goal of the year.

Man Utd's Head-to-Head Record with Porto Games 8 Wins 3 Draws 3 Losses 2

Fenerbahce

24th October 2024 (Away)

After the catastrophic financial blow of missing out on Champions League football, Jose Mourinho tried to reassure Fenerbahce fans by insisting that the Turkish club would "never" reach or win the final of Europe's premier club competition. The Europa League, however, offered more hope.

But we go to Europa League and in Europa League if... if... I don’t want to say the rest. I prefer to stay on the ifs. But if we can do a great Europa League. If, if, if. But we can do a great Europa League with 'if'. I can't speak more than the if. If not I am in trouble.

Manchester United are well aware of Mourinho's continental pedigree. The sharp-tongued Portuguese boss led the Red Devils to the 2017 Europa League title, the only European crown the club had yet to win - a fact that Mourinho was quick to point out.

After getting sacked by United in December 2018, the 'Special One' faced his former employers on four occasions while in charge of Tottenham. Mourinho's Spurs only picked up one win, but it was a cathartic 6-1 thrashing at Old Trafford.

Man Utd's Head-to-Head Record with Fenerbahce Games 6 Wins 3 Draws 0 Losses 3

PAOK

7th November 2024 (Home)

Behind the cloak of mystic draped across the Greek champions, PAOK, there are some familiar faces. The Thessaloniki outfit boast former Wolverhampton Wanderers cult figure, Jonny, and the ex-Chelsea misfit Tiemoue Bakayoko. Most pertinently for those associated with Manchester United, the club's academy graduate, Shola Shoretire, ended his 10-year association with the Red Devils to permanently move to Greece in the summer.

The 20-year-old winger never made a senior start for United and wasn't afforded an appearance of any duration after Ten Hag took over in 2022. While Shoretire has his own point to prove, PAOK had enough talent to reach last season's Conference League quarter-final.

PAOK's European Record Seasons 51 Games 240 Wins 94 Draws 66 Losses 80

Bodo/Glimt

28th November 2024 (Home)

As recently as 2017, Bodo/Glimt were confined to the second tier of Norway's footballing pyramid. Upon their return to the top flight, relegation was considered an inevitability, but under the sharp mind of manager, Kjetil Knutsen, the village team have won three of the last four league titles.

The Yellow Horde infamously thrashed Jose Mourinho's Roma 6-1 in the group stage of the 2021/22 Conference League, the heaviest defeat in the Portuguese icon's entire career. Knutsen's side have reached the knockout rounds in one of UEFA's various competitions in every subsequent season.

For all the talk of former fighter pilots as mental coaches and free-flowing attacking football, much of Bodo/Glimt's continental success has been built on imperious home form at a tiny stadium with an artificial pitch inside the Arctic Circle. The Europa League's new format ensures that Manchester United only have to host the Norwegian upstarts.

Bodo/Glimt's European Record Seasons 14 Games 79 Wins 39 Draws 14 Losses 26

Viktoria Plzen

12th December 2024 (Away)

The sight of Manchester United coming to town used to strike fear into the hearts of opponents across the continent. Such is the withered status of a team which finished eighth last season but still boasts the reputation as one of the world's top clubs, they now make for the ultimate glamour tie.

Viktoria Plzen's 73-year-old coach, Miroslav Koubek, could scarcely contain his joy when the Europa League draw was made at the end of August. "It was my great wish," the veteran boss beamed, "and I am glad that we can welcome such a famous opponent to Pilsen." Koubek hailed United's impending visit to the Doosan Arena as "a football holiday for the whole city" while club captain, Lukas Kalvach, described United as a "dream opponent".

Viktoria Plzen's European Record Seasons 14 Games 83 Wins 37 Draws 18 Losses 28

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktoria Plzen kept eight clean sheets in 10 Europa Conference League matches last season, the most of any team across all UEFA competitions.

Rangers

23rd January 2025 (Home)

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has already taken inspiration from Manchester United - not the modern iteration of the Red Devils, but the legendary European treble-winning vintage from 1999. Sir Alex Ferguson's all-conquering outfit began their iconic campaign with a humbling 3-0 loss in the Charity Shield to Arsenal. Fresh from watching a documentary about one of the best club sides, Clement used United as an example for his players after Rangers were controversially dumped out of Champions League qualifying by Dynamo Kyiv in August.

The history of Rangers' clashes with United isn't as inspiring. The Scottish giants have only met their English counterparts in four competitive fixtures and are still waiting to score a single goal against them.

Man Utd's Head-to-Head Record with Rangers Games 4 Wins 3 Draws 1 Losses 0

FCSB

30th January 2025 (Away)

FCSB - the Romanian champions previously known as Steaua Bucharest - are owned by the hotly controversial Gigi Becali. The outspoken and fiercely right-wing former MP has been in charge of the 1986 European Cup winners for the last two decades but rarely attends matches these days. The visit of English footballing royalty will be an exception.

With Manchester United, I would go to the stadium. It's Manchester United. I don't have any emotion anymore, I'm sitting like I'm in a theatre. And you can beat them, like we beat Chelsea.

Becali may be confident of a repeat of FCSB's 1-0 Europa League victory over Chelsea in 2013, but the Romanian giants are rank outsiders. Elias Charalambous' side lost last season's top scorer, Florinel Coman, to Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa over the summer and have made a slow start to life without a player responsible for more than a quarter of their goals.

FCSB's European Record Seasons 66 Games 349 Wins 135 Draws 93 Losses 121

Stats via 11v11 and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-09-24.